Weekly Horoscope Virgo, February 9-15, 2025 predicts exam triumph

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Be committed to success Troubleshoot stress-related issues and also ensure you spare time for romance. Skip office politics & focus on tasks assigned. Health demands attention. Virgo Weekly Horoscope February 9 to 15, 2025: Some new crucial assignments will need you to travel to the client’s office or spend more time at the workstation.

Resolve ego-related issues in the relationship and consider taking the love affair to the next level. Address professional challenges to stay productive at the workplace. While wealth is positive, you need to pay attention to the health.

Virgo Love Horoscope This Week

You may expect minor misunderstandings but it is good to settle them before things go out of control. Be creative in romance and also spend more time together. Some long-term relationships may end up in a breakup this week. Do not impose your concepts on the lover and instead provide the space to personally express your opinions. This will strengthen the relationship. Married females should restrict the interference of relatives in the married life to stay happy with the husband.

Virgo Career Horoscope This Week

Your commitment at work will bring positive results. Some new crucial assignments will need you to travel to the client’s office or spend more time at the workstation. IT, healthcare, architecture, design, animation, aviation, sales, and law professionals will have a tight schedule but a productive one. Entrepreneurs will receive high profits and job seekers will have a fortune waiting. Business expansions may take place but study the market before key decisions. Students appearing for competitive examinations will be successful.

Virgo Money Horoscope This Week

No major financial issues will be there. However, some Virgos will have property-related issues within the family. You may also consider the first part of the day to settle a financial dispute with a friend. You may require helping a sibling or friend. You can try their fortune in stock and speculative business while businessmen will succeed in raising funds for business expansions. You may also expect a hike in salary this week.

Virgo Health Horoscope This Week

Do not compromise on health. Seniors will develop heart-related issues that will require medical attention. Minors may develop bruises while playing and seniors may have issues related to sleeping and breathing. Be careful while using the staircase. Practice yoga or meditation to resolve mental stress issues. Do walk both in the morning and evening as this can keep you healthy.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Picky, Over-possessive Symbol: Virgin maiden

Virgin maiden Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Intestine

Intestine Sign Ruler : Mercury

: Mercury Lucky Day: Wednesday

Wednesday Lucky Color: Gray

Gray Lucky Number: 7

7 Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)