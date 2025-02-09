Weekly Horoscope Virgo, February 9-15, 2025 predicts exam triumph
Virgo Weekly Horoscope Today, February 9-15, 2025 to know your astrological predictions. While wealth is positive, you need to pay attention to the health.
Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Be committed to success
Troubleshoot stress-related issues and also ensure you spare time for romance. Skip office politics & focus on tasks assigned. Health demands attention.
Resolve ego-related issues in the relationship and consider taking the love affair to the next level. Address professional challenges to stay productive at the workplace. While wealth is positive, you need to pay attention to the health.
Virgo Love Horoscope This Week
You may expect minor misunderstandings but it is good to settle them before things go out of control. Be creative in romance and also spend more time together. Some long-term relationships may end up in a breakup this week. Do not impose your concepts on the lover and instead provide the space to personally express your opinions. This will strengthen the relationship. Married females should restrict the interference of relatives in the married life to stay happy with the husband.
Virgo Career Horoscope This Week
Your commitment at work will bring positive results. Some new crucial assignments will need you to travel to the client’s office or spend more time at the workstation. IT, healthcare, architecture, design, animation, aviation, sales, and law professionals will have a tight schedule but a productive one. Entrepreneurs will receive high profits and job seekers will have a fortune waiting. Business expansions may take place but study the market before key decisions. Students appearing for competitive examinations will be successful.
Virgo Money Horoscope This Week
No major financial issues will be there. However, some Virgos will have property-related issues within the family. You may also consider the first part of the day to settle a financial dispute with a friend. You may require helping a sibling or friend. You can try their fortune in stock and speculative business while businessmen will succeed in raising funds for business expansions. You may also expect a hike in salary this week.
Virgo Health Horoscope This Week
Do not compromise on health. Seniors will develop heart-related issues that will require medical attention. Minors may develop bruises while playing and seniors may have issues related to sleeping and breathing. Be careful while using the staircase. Practice yoga or meditation to resolve mental stress issues. Do walk both in the morning and evening as this can keep you healthy.
Virgo Sign Attributes
- Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
- Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
- Symbol: Virgin maiden
- Element: Earth
- Body Part: Intestine
- Sign Ruler: Mercury
- Lucky Day: Wednesday
- Lucky Color: Gray
- Lucky Number: 7
- Lucky Stone: Sapphire
Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
- Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
- Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
- Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
