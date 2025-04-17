What does it mean to not feel connected to your body? Expert answers

Have you ever felt like you are not really in your body? Like you are just watching life happen, floating through your days instead of truly living in them? Well, you are not alone, and you were not meant to feel this way. The meaning of not feeling connected to your body(Freepik)

Our true purpose is to fully be in our bodies, grounding the energy of our soul into this physical life. But sometimes, we do not feel that connection. Spiritual teacher Isabelle Gloria shares why that might be happening, and what it really means.

Memories of a Lightbody

Many starseeds carry memories from past lives in higher realms, where the body felt lighter, more crystalline, or even purely energetic. On Earth, the density of the physical world can feel heavy or suffocating until your soul fully adjusts. As a multidimensional being, only a small part of you is physical. The rest exists in higher dimensions, where the experience of form is very different. When you bring spiritual awareness into your human life, these subtle memories may create a feeling of disconnect, as if you are "operating" the body instead of truly being one with it.

Overactive upper Chakras

When your crown, third eye, or throat chakra are wide open and highly active, but your lower chakras remain ungrounded, your energy expands upward while your body feels left behind. This creates an imbalance, where you might feel spiritually connected or "hyperaware" but disconnected from your body’s wisdom, sensations, and needs. You may struggle to read your body’s signals, feel spacey or dizzy, or experience waves of dissociation or unusually high pain tolerance. Your system is flooded with high-frequency energy, but without a strong foundation, it becomes unstable. True embodiment happens when the lower chakras are strong enough to anchor your spiritual awareness into the body. Otherwise, your consciousness floats above, aware but not grounded.

Soul fragmentation from trauma

During traumatic events, especially those involving intense fear, shame, or violation, parts of your consciousness can fragment to protect you. This can happen in this lifetime or across other dimensions or incarnations. When pieces of your soul remain unhealed, it can feel like something is missing, or that you are not fully present in your body. You might sense yourself as distant, emotionally numb, or scattered. Your consciousness is spread across timelines, holding memories and parts of your identity that have not been reintegrated. The path back to wholeness involves calling those fragments home. Through healing, presence, and energetic reintegration, you can begin to reassemble the fullness of your being, allowing your body to feel like a safe place again.

Your body is upgrading

There are times on your spiritual journey when your body may feel unfamiliar, as though something has shifted beneath the surface. This can indicate that your system is recalibrating to hold a higher frequency. Processes like activations, lightbody integration, cellular detox, and nervous system rewiring can cause temporary disconnection. You might feel out of sync, as if your body is struggling to catch up with your expanding consciousness. This discomfort is a sign that your system is preparing to carry more of your soul’s light. These moments of adjustment are part of the process of becoming more embodied, not less. Your body is adapting to hold your soul in a deeper, more coherent way.

The journey of reconnecting with your body is deeply spiritual and takes time, care, and patience. It is you who can turn it into a sacred place for your consciousness to truly live in it.