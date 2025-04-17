An expert explains why souls choose their families before birth

Our families, whether loving or difficult, often provide exactly what our soul needs for growth. Have you ever wondered why you were born into your specific family? According to spiritual experts, it is not random at all. In fact, many believe that our souls choose our families before we are born, and there is a deeper purpose behind it, sometimes for reasons that are not clear until much later. Why souls choose their families before birth(Freepik)

Supposedly, this choice happens in what's called the “between-lives state”: a space where the soul exists before coming back to Earth. During this time, the soul, along with spirit guides and sometimes other souls it knows, reviews past lives and sets intentions for the life ahead.

ALSO READ: Is your cat secretly doing energy work for you? An expert explains

Quantum healing hypnosis and past life regression expert Nadia Gledhill explains the five main reasons why souls choose their families before their birth.

Karmic balance and soul contracts

Sometimes, souls come back to balance past karma or fulfill agreements made with other souls. For example, someone who hurt another in a past life might now come back as their child or sibling to heal that relationship and grow from it.

Lessons and growth

Not all lessons are easy, and not all families are peaceful. A soul might pick a challenging environment to learn patience, forgiveness, or resilience. Others may choose nurturing families to develop love, compassion, and support.

Spiritual purpose and evolution

Some souls come into families that support their bigger mission; whether that is to awaken spiritually, help others heal, or contribute to raising the consciousness of the planet. The family acts as a foundation for their spiritual path.

Genetic and cultural fit

A soul might choose a family for practical reasons too. They may need certain genetic traits, cultural backgrounds, or societal settings to help fulfill their mission. For example, an artist might choose a creative family, or a healer may need a body with strong intuition.

Soul groups and familiar bonds

Many souls travel through lifetimes with the same group of souls. These groups often switch roles with each other. For example, your mother may have been your son in another life. These connections create deep bonds and help each other grow through different perspectives.

So, even if your family feels confusing or difficult at times, there may be a spiritual reason behind it. In the end, we are all walking each other home!