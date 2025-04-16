Menu Explore
It is one unified consciousness: 4 surprising facts you did not know about your cosmic self

ByKanakanjali Roy
Apr 16, 2025 10:00 PM IST

Have you ever just known something deep down, even if you could not explain why? This is often your cosmic consciousness trying to get your attention.

We often grow up learning to trust rules, books, and the outside world. But something we do not often learn is how to trust our own inner knowing. Have you ever just known something deep down, even if you could not explain why? Maybe it was a feeling, a quiet nudge, or a strong sense that something was right. This is often your cosmic consciousness trying to get your attention.

4 surprising facts about your cosmic self(Freepik)
4 surprising facts about your cosmic self(Freepik)

You are not here by accident. You are here to remember how much more you are than just a body, a name, or a role. You are here to reconnect with the soul that chose this life on purpose. And that soul, your cosmic self, has never left your side.

ALSO READ: An expert explains how having brown eyes means you have secret superpowers

Spiritual teacher Isabelle Gloria talks about the four surprising truths about your cosmic consciousness that may change the way you see yourself.

1. Your life was chosen by you before you were even born

Before you arrived on Earth, your cosmic self made choices. It picked your family, your environment, and even the challenges you would face. Why? Because these experiences would help you grow, awaken, and remember who you really are. Even the hard parts of life have a deeper purpose.

2. Soulmates are not random

The people who come into your life and stir your soul; sometimes with love, sometimes with pain, are often soulmates from many lifetimes. Your cosmic self made sacred agreements with them before this life began. You agreed to help each other evolve, awaken, and sometimes even trigger one another to heal.

3. Your guidance system is already within yourself

Your cosmic consciousness does not speak in words or shout over the noise. Instead, it whispers through emotions, gut feelings, and those quiet moments of clarity. That is why slowing down and listening to your inner voice matters. The more you trust it, the louder it gets.

4. You are more than one version of you

Even though your cosmic consciousness is one unified being, it holds many expressions: past lives, spirit guides, and even future versions of yourself. All of these aspects are still you, existing in different forms and dimensions, helping you on this journey. They are not separate; they are all connected parts of your soul’s greater story.

So, the next time you feel that deep sense of knowing, pause and listen. Your cosmic self may be trying to speak to you!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
