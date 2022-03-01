Career and Money Horoscope for March 1, 2022

Aries: Try not to be too pushy today. You can become agitated at times, and others may perceive you as hostile. Some of your juniors may be alarmed by your assertiveness. Be polite in order to get things done. If a disagreement arises, be as calm as possible. Let off some steam by going for long walk which can help you sweat away toxins and relieve stress. You'll feel much more in control!

Taurus: You need to exercise some patience and prudence at work. You can be a bit stubborn, and you won’t like it when people try to change your mind. You have a tendency to dig in your heels, but if you adopt a more flexible mindset, you would be more effective. You and the people around you may not agree on everything, but you must find a way to work together.

Gemini: Today, your intellect will be at its best, and overcoming any mental hurdle will be a joy. Don't be afraid to believe in yourself. You'll be able to sort out and regulate your intense emotions, thanks to your disciplined mindset. Take care of anything that necessitates your investigative skills. Whatever task you're working on, if you do it with zeal, you'll be a huge success.

Cancer: To make self-improvements, perform some introspection which will make you aware of your real strengths. You might be in a position to fully commit to your career goals. It could also be the ideal time to re-evaluate your career status and where you actually belong. As a result, you might be able to show yourself in a different light at work.

Leo: Now is the time to get motivated. Even though you're feeling particularly energised today, you should attempt to maintain your stamina. Your commitment to a long-term career path will be strengthened. You may be enthusiastic about the prospects for your professional future, which you can plan for. Think it through in detail and stick to it.

Virgo: Be clear in your mind about your goals today. You will be extremely enthusiastic about your professional goals and will use social interactions to reconnect with your professional network. You have a feeling of satisfaction as far as professional investments are concerned. It could also be a good moment to foster a feeling of harmony, ensuring that everyone is on the same page.

Libra: Today's horoscope predicts that you can have a disagreement with someone dear to you. Try to avoid this encounter at all costs, as you might say something you'll come to regret later. Be diplomatic when dealing with your detractors. Simply retain your focus on your overall career goals, and even if you believe you are being treated unfairly, do not allow the matter to spiral out of control.

Scorpio: Someone in a position of power can help you advance in your job. This is a result of all the persistent hard work you've put in. Indeed, many of your superiors are pleased with your job, and compliments have been flying about. Make sure you keep up the good work and think of methods to keep it up to standard. If you keep going in this direction, you might just get a promotion!

Sagittarius: You might want to spend some time with your co-workers. Use this time to get to know them better, since this will help to relieve tension at work and encourage your teammates to help you. This is a time to relax and enjoy yourself; avoid talking about work. Separate your personal and business lives. It's time for you to take a break and recharge yourself.

Capricorn: Today, avoid unnecessary quarrels with anyone, as there is a chance that tensions may rise. You may become agitated as a result of some intense rivalry. Concentrate on your tasks and avoid pointless debates. Don't put your own peace of mind in risk unnecessarily; focus on the long-term necessity to maintain low stress levels for your health's sake. Stay cool.

Aquarius: You already have a strong sense of connection to the cosmos. Today, you will be filled with gratitude and will remain thankful for what all you have achieved so far in life. Cherish your loved ones and those close to you for their constant support and motivation, especially when the chips were down. Don’t look too far ahead in your life and focus on the present.

Pisces: Your schedule will be jam-packed today. Due to a lack of knowledge and involvement from others, you may feel drained and overwhelmed. You will feel that people aren’t paying heed to you and are working against you, making it tough for you to complete your tasks. Instead of worrying about what others think, stick to what you know. As things come to a close, clarity will return.

Disclaimer:

*Predictions are based on Moon sign

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

