Daily Money and Finance Horoscope: Predictions for Sept 6

Today, Moon is placed in Leo sign. It will be positioned in Magha nakshatra (owned by Ketu) till 5:52 pm and in Purva Phalguni nakshatra (owned by Venus) after that. Amavasya will be in operation during the day which is not considered auspicious for starting any new activity. However, if you still need to perform any important workthen do it as per the auspicious timing mentioned below.

Today,Taurus, Leo, Virgo and Sagittariuswould be more lucky than other signs due to favourable Moon and nakshatra movement. They can expect to sail smoothly today.

Those of you with Aries, Scorpio, Capricorn and Aquarius moon signs will have a mixed day. Follow the auspicious timing below to plan your day in accordance with the planetary energy.

Gemini, Cancer, Libraand Pisces need to be extra careful. They should maintain a low profile today.

Auspicious period for various activities today:

Business meetings: Important business meeting with clients, business personnel or new business as well assigning of contracts should be initiated between 9:30 am to 10:40 amand from 3:25 pm to 4:58 pm.

Training and recruitment:Any internal training or recruitment should be planned between 9:11 am to 10:45 am.

Legal matters and dispute resolution: All legal matters or disputes relating to business or investments should be initiated or resolved between 10:45 am to 12:18 pm and 7:58 pm to 9:00 pm.

Travel: Any business or professional travel should be planned between 1:51 pm to 3:25 pm and 6:32 pm to 7:58 pm.

Investments: Completely avoid any investment between 7:38 am to 9:11 am as this is the period of the inauspicious Rahu Kalam. Any form ofinvestmentor transaction should be done only between 9:11 am to 10:45 am.

Stock market: Gemini, Cancer, Libraand Pisces should avoid stock trading today. For rest of the signs, the auspicious period for buying/selling is from 9:00 am to 10:40 am and 2:40 pm to 3:00 pm.

Government work: Proposals, applications or personal meetings concerning government matters should be initiated between 12:20 pm to 1:50 pm.

Startof new business activity: The period from 3:25 pm to 4:28 pm is auspicious for starting any new business project or activity.

