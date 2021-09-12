Jupiter’s Retrograde Transit In Capricorn 2021: How to tap into its abundance

In astrology, Jupiter is the planet for luck and is associated with all forms of abundance. This includes good fortune, health and vitality, great friendships and of course wealth. A strong Jupiter in one’s birth chart saves a person from all kinds of troubles. On the other hand, if Jupiter is weak, it creates instability and a person struggles hard to make both ends meet.

Jupiter, which is currently in Aquarius but moving in retrograde motion, is slated to enter the Capricorn sign on early hours of 15th September 2021 and will stay here till 20th November this year. Capricorn is a movable earthy sign ruled by Saturn, which is an airy planet. Jupiter and Saturn share a neutral relationship with each other. Moreover, Jupiter is debilitated (powerless) in Capricorn, hence unable to exercise its positivity.

Tapping into the abundance

To Jupiter, success comes from a well-lived life, not just a large bank balance. Through inspiring your own search for meaning, Jupiter helps ensure your life is well rounded and overflowing with heart-opening experiences, affirming encounters and inspirational knowledge.

To tap into Jupiter’s positivity in this position, one needs to display the highest sense of ethics and discipline in work life, especially in business or public office. Those working in fields which require good judgment ability such as law can do exceptionally well in this period. One must remain ambitious at this time. But at the same time, we need to show compassion and stay affectionate to our loved ones. This is the time to keep working hard consistently without much expectation.

Lucky age groups

Jupiter has a 12-year cycle, which is one of the most important cycles for happiness, abundance and growth. Those of you currently in the age groups of 23–24; 35–36; 47–48; 59–60; 71–72 and 83-84 are likely to witness positive impact of Jupiter’s upcoming transit to Capricorn. New experiences relating to learning, knowledge, travel and adventure should be your top priority. If you want to focus on financial abundance, in addition to working with Jupiter, you also need to work with your personal money planet which is connected to the second house of your horoscope.

Lucky zodiac signs

Taurus, Virgo, Libra and Scorpio sign people would witness positive result of this transit. Surely, you could start a new project or a new job as well. There will be overall prosperity with good news flowing in from all quarters.

On the other hand, Gemini and Sagittarius need to introspect hard and prepare themselves on how they can move to the next level. Some health scares are also likely; hence they should be on their toes during this transit.

Disclaimer:

*Predictions are based on Moon sign

HT assumes no responsibility or liability for trading and investment results as a result of adhering to advice made in the section. No representation is being made that any reader will or is likely to achieve profits or losses / financial risks are involved after following the advice.

