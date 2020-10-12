Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 15:37 IST

Actor Shamin Mannan enjoys playing emotional characters big-time. “I love playing typical, emotional characters and being a drama queen comes naturally to me. Comedy is certainly a tough job but if it works and an actor strikes that instant connect with the audience then it’s a win-win situation for both,” said the ‘Sanskar: Dharohar Apno Ki’ actor.

Hailing from Dibrugarh (Assam), Shamin always had acting on her career list. “Becoming an actor was always on my mind. Even during my second-year of engineering in Bangalore, I wanted to give acting a chance! I missed those college plays and being on stage. Soon I relocated to Mumbai and did an acting crash course to start looking for projects. Then shows like ‘Yeh Hai Aashiqui’, ‘Pyaar Tune Kya’, ‘Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki’ and more gave me a foothold in the industry. Thankfully, all shows gave me a chance to play lead or pivotal characters.”

Talking about her film debut during a webinar, Shamin said, “I did romantic comedy ‘Love Shagun’ in 2016 and enjoyed being on 70mm. It was then I had an urge to do more films but understood that it was time to unlearn and start afresh. So, I took a break and started doing theatre under well-known actor Neeraj Kabi. That really helped me to sharpen my skills and learn the nuances of acting.”

Currently, Shamin is busy playing a pivotal part in a light comedy series ‘Ram Pyare Sirf Hamare.’ “It’s a fun role and it gave me enough scope to play an emotional character with a splash of comedy.”