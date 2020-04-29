e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 29, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bengaluru / 3 of 5 Karnataka ministers who came in contact with infected video journalist, test negative

3 of 5 Karnataka ministers who came in contact with infected video journalist, test negative

Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Kannada and Culture Minister C T Ravi tweeted that their test reports have come out negative and they are under home quarantine.

bengaluru Updated: Apr 29, 2020 22:41 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Bengaluru
3 Karnataka ministers have tested negative for Covid-19.
3 Karnataka ministers have tested negative for Covid-19. (ANI)
         

Three out of five Karnataka ministers, who reportedly came in contact with the Covid-19 positive video journalist of a Kannada news channel recently, on Wednesday said they have tested negative for the virus.

Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Kannada and Culture Minister C T Ravi tweeted that their test reports have come out negative and they are under home quarantine.

“After being informed that I might have come in contact with a Covid-19 affected person, I have been in home quarantine. I have tested negative, but will continue to be vigilant and take all necessary precautions,” Ashwath Narayan said in a tweet.

While Bommai said, he has taken a swab test and it has come out negative.

 

ನಾನು ಕೋವಿಡ್-19 ಗಂಟಲು ದ್ರವ ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆ ಮಾಡಿಸಿದ್ದು ಅದು ನೆಗೆಟಿವ್ ಬಂದಿರುತ್ತದೆ, ನಾನು ಆರೋಗ್ಯದಿಂದಿದ್ದು, ಸ್ವತಃ ಕ್ವಾರೆಂಟೈನ್ ಗೆ ಒಳಗಾಗಿದ್ದೇನೆ.

Posted by Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday, April 29, 2020

“I am under self quarantine and I am healthy.” Ravi said, “Even though I had no close interaction with him (camera man) during my meetings, I got myself tested on 28th April. I am happy to share with You that I have tested negative for #CoronaVirus.”

While, the other two ministers have not responded so far, according to sources, one of them had undergone test and tested negative.

Earlier in the day, Minister S Suresh Kumar, who is spokesperson for Covid-19 in Karnataka, told reporters that the five ministers are undergoing tests.

However, reports allege that the few of these ministers had flouted mandated quarantining and are going about with routine work.

Karnataka Congress President D K Shivakumar has questioned the government about ministers reportedly in contact with the video journalist not being quarantined, and termed it as “protocol violation”.

“A Kannada News channel’s cameraman is Covid +ve.His primary contacts include CM, DCM & Ministers. Why aren’t they in quarantine? Isn’t it double standards by those who must set an example to citizens? This is a protocol violation. This Govt is not serious about fighting Covid,” Shivakumar tweeted.

The journalist, who had visited containment zones demarcated by BBMP (city civic body), was confirmed positive on April 24.

As per the 34-year-old patient’s (video journalist’s) flowchart, he had met five ministers on work, between April 21 and April 24.

Though, he had also visited Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s Home office “Krishna” multiple times during this period, according to officials, he had not met the CM.

On April 23, he had given his swab samples along with other journalists for testing, and was confirmed positive the next day.

At least 40 other contacts of the video journalist, including his family and journalists from various media outlets, have been quarantined, sources said.

tags
top news
Access to internet not a fundamental right: J-K admin tells Supreme Court
Access to internet not a fundamental right: J-K admin tells Supreme Court
New Covid-19 guidelines to give considerable relaxations, says Centre
New Covid-19 guidelines to give considerable relaxations, says Centre
Maharashtra guv stalls Uddhav’s nomination to state council, CM dials PM Modi
Maharashtra guv stalls Uddhav’s nomination to state council, CM dials PM Modi
Rahul Gandhi hosts video show on Covid-19, Raghuram Rajan is his first guest
Rahul Gandhi hosts video show on Covid-19, Raghuram Rajan is his first guest
Aarogya Setu to be installed on smartphones by default soon
Aarogya Setu to be installed on smartphones by default soon
Flights to begin in limited capacity at airports post-lockdown: AAI
Flights to begin in limited capacity at airports post-lockdown: AAI
Hussey names ‘Best of Enemies’ XI, three Indians make the cut
Hussey names ‘Best of Enemies’ XI, three Indians make the cut
Covid-19: Does air pollution raise risk of Sars-CoV-2 spread? Explained
Covid-19: Does air pollution raise risk of Sars-CoV-2 spread? Explained
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIrrfan Khan DeathCovid-19 state tallyCOVID-19 LockdownCovid-19 CasesCoronavirus UpdateUttar Pradesh Covid-19 updateIrrfan Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper