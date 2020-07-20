e-paper
Home / Bengaluru / Amid surge in Covid cases, minister rules out Bengaluru lockdown extension

Amid surge in Covid cases, minister rules out Bengaluru lockdown extension

The minister however clarified that other restrictions like night-time curfew and weekend curfew would continue to be in force as in other parts of the state.

bengaluru Updated: Jul 20, 2020 21:23 IST
Venkatesha Babu | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
Venkatesha Babu | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
Earlier home minister Basvraj Bommai speaking to the media had also reiterated that lockdown was not a solution and that there would be no extension of the same in Bengaluru. (ANI photo)
Earlier home minister Basvraj Bommai speaking to the media had also reiterated that lockdown was not a solution and that there would be no extension of the same in Bengaluru. (ANI photo)
         

The Karnataka government on Monday decided not to extend the weeklong lockdown - in force from July 14 to 22 - for state capital Bengaluru. This was announced by medical education minister Dr K Sudhakar after a meeting convened by the CM to review the situation in the city. The minister however clarified that other restrictions like night-time curfew and weekend curfew would continue to be in force as in other parts of the state, but it would be business as usual from Wednesday.

Earlier home minister Basvraj Bommai speaking to the media had also reiterated that lockdown was not a solution and that there would be no extension of the same in Bengaluru. The decision by the government came despite a surge in Covid-19 cases. On Monday, the state recorded 3648 new cases taking the total to 67,420 cases which includes 23,795 discharges and 1,403 deaths. Bengaluru meanwhile recorded 1,452 new Covid-19 cases taking the total number of active cases in the city to 25,574.

Even as the Congress continued to allege that there were large scale irregularities and corruption involved in the procurement of equipment to treat Covid-19 patients, the government said they are false reports. Addressing the media, Deputy CM Ashwath Narayana and Minister for health and family welfare B Sriramulu claimed that all purchases were above board and have been done in a transparent manner.

Oxford’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate is safe, early results show
IAF to induct 5 Rafale jets at Ambala air base on July 29
‘More concocted allegations coming’: Sachin Pilot after MLA’s bribe charge
ICC postpones T20 World Cup 2020 owing to Covid-19 pandemic
‘Worrisome law and order situation’: Bengal Guv reports to Amit Shah
Amid power tussle with Sachin Pilot, CM Gehlot’s message to young leaders
‘Impossible to keep flying without sacrificing’: IndiGo lays off 10% staff
‘China targeting Modi 56-inch image’ says Congress; BJP blames ‘Gandhi legacy’
