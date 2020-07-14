e-paper
Bengaluru braces for lockdown, Deve Gowda wants state shut

Bengaluru braces for lockdown, Deve Gowda wants state shut

Grocery shops, meat shops, and other essential but non-emergency establishments would be open in Bengaluru only between 5 am and 12 noon. However, all other commercial private establishments would be shut for a week.

bengaluru Updated: Jul 14, 2020 02:33 IST
Venkatesha Babu
Venkatesha Babu
Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
Migrants with their belongings travel in a tempo as they leave the city after authorities announced one week lockdown due to surge in Covid-19 cases in Bengaluru on Monday.
Migrants with their belongings travel in a tempo as they leave the city after authorities announced one week lockdown due to surge in Covid-19 cases in Bengaluru on Monday. (PTI Photo )
         

Even as urban and rural Bengaluru readied itself for a week-long lockdown starting Tuesday 8pm, former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda demanded that the Karnataka government announce a statewide lockdown as the number of Covid-19 cases continues to spiral. The former PM also appealed to the people to cooperate with the government and follow the safety protocols.

Grocery shops, meat shops, and other essential but non-emergency establishments would be open only between 5 am and 12 noon. However, all other commercial private establishments would be shut for a week.

On Monday Karnataka registered 2,738 new cases, taking the tally to 41,581, including 757 deaths and 16,248 discharges.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa made it clear that the lockdown would not be extended, after the Federation of Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry criticised the decision.

