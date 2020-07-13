e-paper
Home / India News / Deve Gowda demands Karnataka-wide lockdown as Covid-19 cases cross 40,000- mark

Deve Gowda demands Karnataka-wide lockdown as Covid-19 cases cross 40,000- mark

On Monday, Karnataka registered 2,738 new coronavirus cases taking the state’s tally to 41,581 which includes 757 deaths and 16,248 discharges.

india Updated: Jul 13, 2020 21:01 IST
Venkatesha Babu | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Venkatesha Babu | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has made it clear that the lockdown in Bangalore would be only for a period of one week and would not be extended.
Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has made it clear that the lockdown in Bangalore would be only for a period of one week and would not be extended.(PTI PHOTO.)
         

Even as Bengaluru - both urban and rural districts - prepared for a week-long lockdown starting Tuesday 8 pm, former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda demanded that the Karnataka government announce a statewide lockdown as the number of Covid-19 cases continues to spiral. The former PM also appealed to the people to cooperate with the government and follow the necessary norms to combat the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Grocery shops, meat shops, and other essential but non-emergency establishments will be open only between 5 am and 12 noon. However, all other commercial private establishments would be shut for a week.

On Monday, Karnataka registered 2,738 new coronavirus cases taking the state’s tally to 41,581 which includes 757 deaths and 16,248 discharges.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has made it clear that the lockdown in Bengaluru would be only for a period of one week and would not be extended. This clarification came after the Federation of Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry criticized the government’s decision to opt for another lockdown saying it would have a negative impact on industrial and economic activity which was just picking up.

In spite of the CM’s assurance of lockdown being limited to just one week, thousands of migrant workers have begun moving out of Bengaluru to their native districts in the state.

Earlier in the day, the CM held a video conference with DC’s of all districts across the state. The CM advised DC’s that they should give priority to rapid antigen tests as the state had procured and distributed one lakh test kits. Yediyurappa pointed out that the number of Covid-19 cases had increased heavily in Bengaluru Urban, Dakshina Kannada, Dharwad, Bellary, Udupi, and Kalburgi districts and asked officials in these districts to take extra measures to bring down the number of cases.

Pointing out that the mortality (death) rate in Bidar district is one among the top five districts in the country; the CM instructed that measures be taken to control the death rate. The CM also directed officials to take action against private hospitals that were not cooperating with the government to treat Covid-19 and non- Covid-19 cases.

