Home / Bengaluru / Karnataka to vaccinate 6.3 lakh healthcare workers in first phase

Karnataka to vaccinate 6.3 lakh healthcare workers in first phase

The minister said that there are 9807 experienced vaccinators and 28,427 centres have been identified for providing vaccination across the state.

bengaluru Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 21:12 IST
Venkatesha Babu
Venkatesha Babu
Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
Karnataka medical education minister Dr K Sudhakar has said around 2,73,211 government sector health workers and 3,57,313 private-sector employees will be given the vaccine for Covid-19 in the first phase. (Image used for representation).
Karnataka medical education minister Dr K Sudhakar has said around 2,73,211 government sector health workers and 3,57,313 private-sector employees will be given the vaccine for Covid-19 in the first phase. (Image used for representation).(HT PHOTO.)
         

The Karnataka government will vaccinate 6,30,524 healthcare workers in the first phase of distribution of the Covid-19 vaccine. In a series of tweets, state medical education minister Dr K Sudhakar said that this would include 2,73,211 government sector health workers and 3,57,313 private-sector employees.

Also Read: At least someone in Congress understands...’: Hardeep Singh Puri’s jibe to Congress over vaccine, Central Vista

The minister said that there are 9807 experienced vaccinators and 28,427 centres have been identified for providing vaccination across the state. If required the state would identify more centres, the tweet noted. The Centre was providing all necessary facilities to enable the state to carry out the exercise including 64 massive refrigerators to store the vaccines.

WATCH | Covid: What led to DCGI nod of Covishield & Covaxin in India? IMCR DG explains

Sudhakar in his tweets also said 24 lakh syringes have already come to the state and have been distributed amongst the various districts with 31 lakh more syringes and other equipment expected shortly.

The minister also thanked the PM for allocating six medical oxygen generation plants through the PM Cares Fund. “These plants will not only help to meet the demand for oxygen during this pandemic but will also strengthen our public health system in the long-term,” he added.

