Karnataka to vaccinate 6.3 lakh healthcare workers in first phase

Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 21:12 IST

The Karnataka government will vaccinate 6,30,524 healthcare workers in the first phase of distribution of the Covid-19 vaccine. In a series of tweets, state medical education minister Dr K Sudhakar said that this would include 2,73,211 government sector health workers and 3,57,313 private-sector employees.

The minister said that there are 9807 experienced vaccinators and 28,427 centres have been identified for providing vaccination across the state. If required the state would identify more centres, the tweet noted. The Centre was providing all necessary facilities to enable the state to carry out the exercise including 64 massive refrigerators to store the vaccines.

ರಾಜ್ಯಕ್ಕೆ ಅವಶ್ಯಕತೆ ಇರುವ ಹೆಚ್ಚಿನ ಮೂಲಭೂತ ಸೌಕರ್ಯವನ್ನು ಕೇಂದ್ರ ಸರ್ಕಾರ ಪೂರೈಸುತ್ತಿದ್ದು, ಈವರೆಗೂ 64 ಬೃಹತ್ ಐಸ್ ಲೈನ್ಡ್ ರೆಫ್ರಿಜರೇಟರ್ (ILR), 24 ಲಕ್ಷ ಸಿರಿಂಜುಗಳು ರಾಜ್ಯಕ್ಕೆ ಬಂದಿದ್ದು ಜಿಲ್ಲೆಗಳಿಗೆ ರವಾನಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಇನ್ನುಳಿದ 31 ಲಕ್ಷ ಸಿರಿಂಜುಗಳು ಸೇರಿದಂತೆ ಹೆಚ್ಚುವರಿ ಉಪಕರಣಗಳು ಶೀಘ್ರದಲ್ಲೇ ತಲುಪಿಲಿವೆ. (3/3) — Dr Sudhakar K (@mla_sudhakar) January 5, 2021

ಲಸಿಕೆ ನೀಡಲು ತರಬೇತಿ ಪಡೆದ 9,807 ಅನುಭವಿ ವ್ಯಾಕ್ಸಿನೇಟರ್ ಸಿಬ್ಬಂದಿಗಳನ್ನು ಮತ್ತು ರಾಜ್ಯಾದ್ಯಂತ 28,427 ಲಸಿಕಾ ಕೇಂದ್ರಗಳನ್ನು ಗುರುತಿಸಲಾಗಿದ್ದು, ಇನ್ನೂ ಹೆಚ್ಚಿನ ಕೇಂದ್ರಗಳನ್ನು ಗುರುತಿಸಲಾಗುವುದು.



ಈ ಎಲ್ಲಾ ದತ್ತಾಂಶವನ್ನು ಕೇಂದ್ರ ಸರ್ಕಾರ ಸಿದ್ಧಪಡಿಸಿರುವ CoWIN ತಂತ್ರಾಂಶದಲ್ಲಿ ನಮೂದಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ. (2/3)@DHFWKA — Dr Sudhakar K (@mla_sudhakar) January 5, 2021

Sudhakar in his tweets also said 24 lakh syringes have already come to the state and have been distributed amongst the various districts with 31 lakh more syringes and other equipment expected shortly.

Thank you PM @narendramodi ji for allocating 6 medical oxygen generation plants to Karnataka through #PMCaresFund. These plants will not only help to meet the demand for oxygen during this pandemic but will also strengthen our public health system in the long-term.@PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/msVlP2MFZs — Dr Sudhakar K (@mla_sudhakar) January 5, 2021

The minister also thanked the PM for allocating six medical oxygen generation plants through the PM Cares Fund. “These plants will not only help to meet the demand for oxygen during this pandemic but will also strengthen our public health system in the long-term,” he added.