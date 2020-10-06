e-paper
Home / Bengaluru / Sandalwood drugs case: Bineesh Kodiyeri appears before Enforcement Directorate

Sandalwood drugs case: Bineesh Kodiyeri appears before Enforcement Directorate

Bineesh Kodiyeri is suspected of having links with an accused in the case, Mohammed Anoop. Anoop is among those accused of supplying drugs to Kannada film actors and singers.

bengaluru Updated: Oct 06, 2020 12:35 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Karan Manral
Bengaluru
Bineesh Kodiyeri, son of CPI(M) leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan reaches Enforcement Directorate (File Photo/ANI)
         

Bineesh Kodiyeri, son of Kerala CPI(M) leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, on Tuesday deposed before the Enforcement Directorate here over charges of his links with an accused in the drug seizure case.

The ED had served a notice directing him to appear before them on Tuesday in connection with his alleged links with one of the accused arrested in the drugs case by the Narcotics Control Bureau.

The NCB had arrested Anikha D, R Ravindran and Mohammed Anoop in August from Bengaluru for allegedly possessing drugs.

They are accused of supplying drugs to Kannada film actors and singers.

It is suspected that Bineesh has links with Mohammed Anoop.

The ED had questioned him on September 9.

The youth wing of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) had alleged that Bineesh Kodiyeri has close links with some members of a drug racket busted by the Narcotics Control Bureau in Bengaluru. PTI GMS ROH ROH

