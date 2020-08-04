e-paper
Home / Bengaluru / Section 144 imposed in Mangaluru from Aug 4 to 6 ahead of Bhumi Pujan in Ayodhya

Section 144 imposed in Mangaluru from Aug 4 to 6 ahead of Bhumi Pujan in Ayodhya

“Due to ‘Bhoomi puja’ for Ram Mandir on August 5, section 144 to be imposed (4 August 8.00 pm to 6 August 6.00 am), in Mangaluru Police Commissionarate Limit,” Commissioner office press release read.

bengaluru Updated: Aug 04, 2020 07:38 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Asian News International | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Bengaluru
Fishing boats anchored at Old Port Harbour area, in Mangaluru.
Fishing boats anchored at Old Port Harbour area, in Mangaluru. (PTI)
         

In order to avoid any untoward incident on August 5, during bhumi pujan of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, section 144 will be imposed from August 4 from 8 pm to 6 am on August 6 in Mangaluru, the city police commissioner, Vikas Kumar said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5.

The construction of Ram temple will begin in Ayodhya after the foundation ceremony in which various dignitaries from the political and religious field are likely to participate.

