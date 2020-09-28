e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 28, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bengaluru / Special court rejects bail plea of Sanjana Galrani, Ragini Dwivedi in drugs case

Special court rejects bail plea of Sanjana Galrani, Ragini Dwivedi in drugs case

Arguments on the bail pleas of others accused in the case will be held on September 30.

bengaluru Updated: Sep 28, 2020 19:42 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Bengaluru
Ragini was arrested in the drug case for her alleged involvement on September 7.
Ragini was arrested in the drug case for her alleged involvement on September 7.(ANI file photo)
         

A special (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act) court in Bengaluru on Monday rejected the bail plea of actresses Sanjana Galrani and Ragini Dwivedi and one Rahul in connection with a case related to the alleged drug abuse in the Kannada film industry.

Arguments on the bail pleas of others accused in the case will be held on September 30.

Sanjana Galrani and her mother were arrested a day after they were detained on September 8 by the Central Crime Branch (CCB), Bengaluru for their alleged involvement in the drug case. The mother-daughter duo was later sent to the CCB office in Chamrajpet for further interrogation.

Ragini was arrested in the drug case for her alleged involvement on September 7.

As per the CCB, one Niyaz has also been arrested in connection with the case as part of the ongoing probe. Notably, Kannada filmmaker Indrajit Lankesh and a few other actors have also been questioned by the CCB in the matter.

Notably, Lankesh had revealed information about drug use in the Kannada film industry.

tags
top news
Sonia Gandhi urges Congress-ruled states to override Centre’s farm laws
Sonia Gandhi urges Congress-ruled states to override Centre’s farm laws
Top Afghan negotiator in Taliban talks meets Pakistani leadership
Top Afghan negotiator in Taliban talks meets Pakistani leadership
Defence ministry clears military purchases worth Rs 2,920 crore, rifles from US among them
Defence ministry clears military purchases worth Rs 2,920 crore, rifles from US among them
RCB vs MI Live Score: AB de Villiers key for Bangalore, Padikkal departs
RCB vs MI Live Score: AB de Villiers key for Bangalore, Padikkal departs
Chandrababu Naidu told to move out of riverfront Amaravati bungalow, served notice
Chandrababu Naidu told to move out of riverfront Amaravati bungalow, served notice
MP govt relieves top cop after video of him beating wife goes viral
MP govt relieves top cop after video of him beating wife goes viral
Centre drops offset clause in govt-to-govt deal in new weapons buying policy
Centre drops offset clause in govt-to-govt deal in new weapons buying policy
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protestKshitij PrasadCovid 19 India TallyHappy birthday Ranbir KapoorRCB vs MI Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In