14-year-old dragged from sleep, gang raped in terrace by relatives in Madhya Pradesh

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly gang raped by three minors at a village under Khajuraho police station of Chhatarpur district in Bundelkhand region, police said. It is the fifth assault on minor girls in less than a fortnight in Madhya Pradesh.

The incident took place on Friday, but an FIR was lodged on Saturday night.

Police said the victim was asleep in her house when the accused allegedly took her to the terrace and gang raped her. None of the other family members heard anything when the girl was assaulted. The accused live in the neighbourhood and are said to be the victim’s relatives.

“An FIR was lodged under section 376 of IPC and certain sections of Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The accused are absconding,” said Khajuraho police station in-charge Prashant Mishra.

The condition of the victim is stable and she has been sent to Chhatarpur district hospital for medical examination, Mishra said.

Last Tuesday, a 14-year-old tribal girl was allegedly raped by four people in Tejpur village of Sagar district. On June 26, an eight-year-old girl was raped by two men in Mandsaur. A 15-year-old girl was raped by three persons in Jabalpur district on June 28, while a four-year-old girl was raped in Satna on July 1.