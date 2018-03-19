30-yr-old woman commits suicide in MP, family points finger at PWD minister

The family of a 30-year-old woman in Madhya Pradesh has blamed the state’s PWD minister for her suicide, alleging she was married to Rampal Singh’s son but the BJP leader wanted him to remarry as he didn’t approve of the relationship.

Preeti Raghuvanshi allegedly hanged herself at her father’s home at Udaipura in Raisen district on Saturday morning, triggering protests and a war of words between the opposition Congress and the ruling BJP.

Preeti’s family refused to take her body after post mortem, alleging she killed herself because her husband, Girjesh Singh, was trying to marry again at his father’s insistence.

The minister told mediapersons he didn’t know of his son’s marriage to Preeti. “If there is any marriage certificate, its authenticity can be checked,” he said.

Preeti and Girjesh got married on June 20, 2017 at an Arya Samaj Mandir in Bhopal but the minister refused to accept the relationship, her father, Chandan Singh Raghuvanshi, said.

“As a result, the couple lived separately,” said Raghuvanshi, who is a driver with the health department and lives opposite the minister’s home in Udaipura.

Hundreds of Raghuvanshi Samaj members blocked the state highway in Udaipura on Sunday morning, demanding a probe into the woman’s death and her family’s claims.

The family took the body for cremation in the afternoon after the district administration and the police assured them of a thorough inquiry.

In his complaints to the Raisen collector and superintendent of police, Raghuvanshi has demanded action against those “responsible” for the suicide.

“We are looking into the complaint. Police will take action against whoever is found guilty,” SP Jagatpal Singh said.

A member of Preeti’s family said she left a note, seeking forgiveness from her parents for committing a mistake. “She also said no one should be blamed for her death,” said the person, who did not want to be named.

State Congress chief spokesman KK Mishra said a case of abetment to suicide should be registered against Girjesh and a case of criminal conspiracy against his father.

State BJP spokesperson Rajneesh Agrawal said Preeti’s death was unfortunate and accused the Congress of trying to politicise the issue.

Madhya Pradesh is due for election year-end and the BJP, which has been in power for 14 years, has faced farmer protests and also lost a few bypolls in recent months.