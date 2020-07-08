e-paper
55-year-old man held for allegedly raping cow in Bhopal: Police

“On July 4, a man named Sabir Ali, 55 entered a diary in Sundar Nagar. The dairy owner Ram Yadav caught him but later allowed him to go. The next day, Yadav checked CCTV footage and found Ali doing an unnatural act (sex) with the cow,” police said.

bhopal Updated: Jul 08, 2020 08:43 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Bhopal
The dairy owner checked CCTV footage and found the man doing an unnatural act with the cow, police said.
A 55-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a cow at a dairy in Sundar Nagar here, police said on Tuesday.

Alok Srivastava, Ashoka Garden police station in-charge, Bhopal said that incident took place on July 4 and the accused has been booked under Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code.

“On July 4, a man named Sabir Ali, 55 entered a diary in Sundar Nagar. The dairy owner Ram Yadav caught him but later allowed him to go. The next day, Yadav checked CCTV footage and found Ali doing an unnatural act (sex) with the cow,” Srivastava told ANI.

“Yadav has filed a complaint in the police station and Sabir Ali has been booked under Section 377. He has been arrested,” he said.

