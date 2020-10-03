e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 03, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bhopal / Bhopal newborn found dead with stab wounds, police say grandparents guilty

Bhopal newborn found dead with stab wounds, police say grandparents guilty

Their daughter, baby’s mother, was single. Fearing social stigma, the grandmother killed the baby and the grandfather helped dispose of the body, say police

bhopal Updated: Oct 03, 2020 10:24 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
Hindustan Times, Bhopal
The baby’s body was found in the bushes on a temple premises on September 28.
The baby’s body was found in the bushes on a temple premises on September 28.(Representational Image)
         

A woman here has been arrested for allegedly killing her newborn granddaughter on September 28. The child’s body was found with multiple stab wounds in bushes on a temple premises in a locality in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. The woman’s husband has also been arrested for helping her dispose of the body, said police.

An official release from Bhopal police said, “After the dead body of the child was found wrapped in a shawl with multiple injury marks and blood stains all over the body in Ayodhya Nagar locality, five teams of police personnel were formed to track the murderer. Staff members of several nursing homes in the vicinity were questioned and CCTV footage in the area was examined to track the murderer. During investigation, it was found that her husband had helped her dispose of the dead body.”

Also read: Indore hospital in the dock after patient, treated by homeopath in ICU, dies

As per the release, “The couple has a 19-year-old daughter who is single. When the daughter got pregnant, the woman, who possesses the skills of a midwife, found out about it. She helped her daughter deliver the baby on September 27 night but out of fear of social stigma, she killed the newborn with a blade and scissors. Later, her husband threw the body in the bushes in the slum area.”

It said police have recovered the murder weapons. The couple will be produced before the court later on Saturday.

tags
top news
‘Cops outside toilets of victim’s home’: Hathras off limits, family off the grid
‘Cops outside toilets of victim’s home’: Hathras off limits, family off the grid
Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi to visit family of Hathras gang-rape victim
Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi to visit family of Hathras gang-rape victim
PM Modi inaugurates 9.02km Atal Tunnel connecting Manali to Lahaul-Spiti valley
PM Modi inaugurates 9.02km Atal Tunnel connecting Manali to Lahaul-Spiti valley
India’s Covid-19 tally mounts past 6.47 million, recoveries over 5.4 million
India’s Covid-19 tally mounts past 6.47 million, recoveries over 5.4 million
IS group Al-Hind plotted to build province in jungles of South India: NIA
IS group Al-Hind plotted to build province in jungles of South India: NIA
Names of 20 Galwan heroes inscribed on eastern Ladakh war memorial
Names of 20 Galwan heroes inscribed on eastern Ladakh war memorial
1 vaccine may have reached initial efficacy test
1 vaccine may have reached initial efficacy test
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesCSK vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bhopal news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In