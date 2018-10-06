BJP MP Nandkumar Singh Chouhan, aides caught on camera allegedly assaulting toll booth employees in Shivpuri

Member of Parliament and former BJP state president Nand Kumar Singh Chouhan and his personal staff were caught on camera beating up a toll booth staff posted at the Poorankhedi toll booth, some 30 km away from Shivpuri district headquarters on Friday evening, apparently because they had asked the BJP workers to pay toll.

Video clips of the incidents went viral on the social media.

Chouhan who was in Shivpuri in connection with the proposed visit of BJP national president Amit Shah on October 9, however, denied the allegation. Speaking to reporters in Guna later, he alleged that the toll employees had misbehaved with BJP workers. However, Chouhan could not be contacted over the phone.

One of the clips shows Chouhan slapping one security guard and another clip shows two of his personal staff punching and kicking the employee repeatedly while he looks on. The employee can be seen touching Chouhan’s feet and asking for forgiveness.

The former Madhya Pradesh BJP president has denied that allegation of assault. (ANI / Twitter )

One of the toll employees posted there, who did not want to be named, said that two of their staff had been assaulted. “We were beaten because we asked for toll tax. An MP is exempted from paying toll, but there were a large number of other vehicles also and we asked for toll from them which resulted in a dispute and they beat us up.”

However, out of fear, no police complaint has been lodged by the people managing the toll tax.

Congress vice-president (media cell) Bhupendra Gupta said that Chouhan had become frustrated ever since he had been removed from the state presidentship and also due to a sense that BJP is going to lose this elections. “He has been seen shouting at his own party workers, saying vile things about Congress and now he has been caught on camera beating a toll booth employee,” Gupta said.

First Published: Oct 06, 2018 13:24 IST