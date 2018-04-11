CEC cautions nation against misuse of social media in election results manipulation

Chief election commissioner OP Rawat cautioned the nation against possible misuse of social media in the coming time in manipulation of election results and stressed on the need of an effective cyber security and a regulation system in place.

Rawat was speaking on the topic ‘Chunav, janmat aur social media’ on the occasion of inauguration of a news portal mediawala.in at hotel Jehan Numan on Tuesday evening.

Citing an instance of presidential election in a country he said he would not like to name the country but the fact remained that the candidate who got 45 lakh more votes than the rival candidate lost the election whereas the candidate who won the election only got 1.5 lakh more votes than the runner-up in 7 states.

Saying such a manipulation needed to be checked in our country he said, “If a manipulator wins he would serve manipulators only”, he warned.

He said in our country only 15 crore of 87.50 voters used social media and many of them were indifferent towards their participation in the voting process, hence such a malice (misuse of social media) had not affected the election system in our country but the day was not far when the country might face such a problem.

Hence, he said, “We have to make endeavour right now to improve the system.”

He said Election Commission of India was keeping a close watch on social media and it had sought help of Ministry of Electronics and Technology to undertake measures to improve the system.