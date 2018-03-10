Former servant found guilty of killing retired IAF officer, wife in Bhopal: Police

Police on Saturday claimed to have solved the murder of retired Indian Air Force officer G K Nair (62) and his wife Gomati (60) after arresting a former servant of the couple.

DIG (Bhopal urban) Dharmendra Choudhary told a press conference that the duo were killed by their former domestic help Raju over a monetary dispute.

The 35-year-old accused confessed to the crime, the DIG said.

The elderly couple were found by their neighbours lying in a pool of blood in their residence in Bhopal’s Narmada Valley Colony on Friday morning, stunning the quiet middle-class locality. They used to live alone in the house.

“Raju has confessed to the murders and the main motive appears to be a dispute over returning money that he had taken for his sister’s marriage from the Nair couple. We are investigating whether anyone else was also involved in the murder,” the DIG said.

He said police also recovered eight gold bangles and a gold chain that Raju had stolen from the house.

Police though claimed Raju was arrested from Bhopal in the morning, it was not clear why he had come back to the city after fleeing to Gwalior and whether the recovery of jewellery too was made here.

Police refused to divulge further details for the sake of investigation.

Police sources investigating the case said the accused and his wife worked for the family for several years, and had taken a loan of Rs 2 lakhs for his sister’s marriage from Nair.

Following Raju’s reluctant to repay the money, Nair had evicted him from his house seven months ago. Following the eviction, Raju shifted to Indore with his wife.

On Friday night Raju had gone to Nair’s house ostensibly to talk about returning the money, but his real intension was to kill the couple as he was armed with a sharp knife he had purchased from Gwalior recently, sources said.

During the course of discussion, Raju again engaged in an argument with Nair and struck him in his throat with the knife at the couple’s first floor bedroom.

Raju also received injuries in his left leg during the scuffle. Hearing the commotion, when Gomti, who was downstairs, came up, Raju killed her too.

Then he washed his hands and escaped through the terrace. He buried the knife in a nearby vacant plot and fled to Gwalior by a train, sources added.