Home / Bhopal / HC directs MP admin to lodge FIRs against violators of Covid-19 protocol in political meetings

HC directs MP admin to lodge FIRs against violators of Covid-19 protocol in political meetings

Petitioner named many politicians in application including Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

bhopal Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 00:24 IST
Ranjan
Ranjan
Hindustan Times, Bhopal
File photo: Madhya Pradesh High Court.
File photo: Madhya Pradesh High Court.(HT photo)
         

Taking cognisance of violations of Covid-19 protocol in certain political meetings in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior and Datia districts from October 3 to October 6, 2020, High Court’s Gwalior bench directed the district magistrates to lodge FIRs against violators of Covid-19 protocol in organising of these meetings, as per the interim order of the high court.

The interim order from a double bench of the high court, consisting of Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Rajeev Kumar Shrivastava, came on Monday on an interlocutory application (IA) filed by petitioner Ashish Pratap Singh’s counsels.

Those named in the IA for and on behalf of whom the respective meetings were held, as the petitioner has stated, include union minister Narendra Singh Tomar, state Congress president Kamal Nath, energy minister in Shivraj Singh Chouhan cabinet and BJP candidate on Gwalior seat Pradyumn Singh Tomar. Others mentioned in the application include Munnalal Goel, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Gwalior East; Satish Singh Sikarwar, Phool Singh Baraiya, Ramniwas Rawat and Sunil Sharma, all Congress candidates in the region.

The court said, “In view of the above situation, especially the information received by the reports of amicus curiae and contents of I.A. 6084/20 filed by petitioner, cognizable offence under IPC/Disaster Management Act prima facie appears to have been committed.”

The court ordered lodging of FIRs against defaulting persons as per the directive of the court in its interim order dated October 3, 2020 “against all defaulting members of congregation and defaulting functionaries of the Govt/state/political parties on whose behalf, behest and for whom and in whose presence congregations took place violating the Covid-19 protocol”.

Referring to the submission made by additional advocate general Ankur Modi, that veracity of the factum regarding the congregations as informed by the petitioner and other sources and the breach of Covid-19 protocol was being verified, the court invoked the apex court’s judgment in Lalita Kumari case and said, “The police cannot go into truthfulness, genuineness or veracity of the information of cognizable offence before registration of FIR. The verification about genuineness, veracity and truthfulness of the information can be gone into only after registration of offence, i.e. during the process of investigation.”

The next date of hearing is October 19 by which the compliance reports regarding the interim order are to be filed to the court by the superintendents of police in Gwalior and Datia, as per the order.

When contacted, the state’s additional advocate general at Gwalior, Ankur Modi said, “The court directed the administration to act in light of the apex court’s judgment. It didn’t mention any name or names as far as lodging of FIRs is concerned.”

State Congress’ spokesperson Bhupendra Gupta said, “The administration in Gwalior-Chambal region already lodged an FIR against state Congress president Kamal Nath showing a biased attitude despite the fact he didn’t violate the Covid-19 protocol. Now, the administration must show courage to lodge FIRs against BJP leaders.”

State BJP spokesperson Rajneesh Agrawal said, “Bharatiya Janata Party respects the law and never violates it. Since the direction has been given to the district administration, it should take action in the light of the court’s order.”

