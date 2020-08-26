e-paper
Madhya Pradesh: Woman, 10-month-old die in house collapse, 10 rescued

Madhya Pradesh: Woman, 10-month-old die in house collapse, 10 rescued

The rescue operation lasted for over 14 hours

bhopal Updated: Aug 26, 2020 17:01 IST
Nitin Gupta
Nitin Gupta
Hindustan Times, Bhopal/Dewas
The rescue work came to an end on Wednesday morning after the recovery of the two bodies.
The rescue work came to an end on Wednesday morning after the recovery of the two bodies.(PTI)
         

A woman and a 10-month-old baby died while 10 persons were rescued from the debris of a two-storey building that collapsed in Dewas city, 153 kilometres southwest of Bhopal, on Tuesday evening. The rescue work came to an end on Wednesday morning after the recovery of the two bodies, said administrative officers.

Of the 10, nine persons, including Baskar B, 55, Aksha, 16, Aafia, 9, Anjum, 39, Alfez, 15, Aneesha, 13, Shareen, 21, Shabana, 40, and another family member, were rescued within two hours of the incident.

But to rescue the remaining three, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) joined the local administration team engaged in the rescue operation. The rescue operation lasted for over 14 hours. Only one of the three—Rehan,15—could be rescued alive after 10 hours, while the bodies of Simran, 23, and 10-month-old Ahil were recovered on Wednesday morning, said deputy superintendent of police Kiran Sharma.

The injured persons were rushed to the district hospital, officials said.

The house was owned by Zakir Sheikh, an auto-rickshaw driver. The families of Zakir and his three brothers resided in the house reconstructed about five years ago, the district administration said.

The male members of the family were out of the house when it collapsed.

Dewas municipal corporation commissioner Vishal Singh Chauhan said, “Prima facie, it appears to be a case of faulty design. The building was constructed just five years ago. An inquiry has been ordered in the matter.”

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan condoled the family and announced a compensation of Rs 8.95 lakh.

