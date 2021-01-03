e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 03, 2021-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bhopal / MP farmer and his son found dead in suspicious circumstances

MP farmer and his son found dead in suspicious circumstances

The father-son duo had a fight with each other on Friday night as the son spent a part of the payment received after selling paddy crop on unimportant things.

bhopal Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 10:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bhopal
Villagers informed the police after discovering bodies of father and son hanging from a tree.
Villagers informed the police after discovering bodies of father and son hanging from a tree. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

A farmer and his son were found hanging from a tree under suspicious circumstances in an agricultural field in Jabalpur district, 370 km east of Bhopal, on Saturday morning, said police.

“In the preliminary investigation, it was found that the 52-year-old farmer and his 28-year-old son died by suicide. They had a fight with each other on Friday night as the son spent a part of the payment received after selling paddy crop on unimportant things, said Anni Lal, town inspector of Majhgawan police station.

“The farmer’s wife said recently her husband had sold paddy crops and received payment. She didn’t know the exact amount. But her son spent some money without asking his father. On Friday night when the farmer came to know about it, they had a fight over this issue,” said the police officer.

Also Read: 70-year-old dies by suicide at UP Gate protest site

On Saturday morning, the son went to an agricultural field and allegedly took his own life by hanging himself from a branch of a tree. A few minutes later, the farmer reached the field and hung himself too. Later, villagers informed the police, said the officer.

Police are investigating the matter.

(with inputs from Monika Pandey from Jabalpur )

tags
top news
Drug regulator gives final approval for Covid-19 vaccines of SII, Bharat Biotech
Drug regulator gives final approval for Covid-19 vaccines of SII, Bharat Biotech
LIVE: India’s drug regulator approves SII and Bharat Biotech Covid-19 vaccine for restricted emergency use
LIVE: India’s drug regulator approves SII and Bharat Biotech Covid-19 vaccine for restricted emergency use
Under fire for desecration of temples in Andhra, Jagan blames TDP for vandalism
Under fire for desecration of temples in Andhra, Jagan blames TDP for vandalism
Amplifying reach, fake science biggest challenges to vaccination
Amplifying reach, fake science biggest challenges to vaccination
Sourav Ganguly stable, had dinner hours after coronary angioplasty
Sourav Ganguly stable, had dinner hours after coronary angioplasty
Remembering Savitribai Phule on her 190th birth anniversary
Remembering Savitribai Phule on her 190th birth anniversary
India reluctant to travel to Brisbane due to quarantine rules: Report
India reluctant to travel to Brisbane due to quarantine rules: Report
Mumbai cops get new patrol ride: Akshay Kumar rides Segway at inaugural event
Mumbai cops get new patrol ride: Akshay Kumar rides Segway at inaugural event
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

bhopal news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In