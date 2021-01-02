70-year-old dies by suicide at UP Gate protest site

delhi

Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 23:56 IST

A 70-year-old farmer, who was part of the agitation against the farm bills at UP Gate in Ghaziabad, allegedly died by suicide in a portable toilet near the protest site on Saturday.

The police said the body of the deceased man was sent to Rampur in Uttar Pradesh, from where he hailed. A post-mortem will be conducted there

“Some people found the body in the mobile toilet around 9am on Saturday. Thereafter, the police reached the spot and took away the mobile toilet for forensic examinations… So far, we have not received any complaint,” said Anshu Jain, circle officer (Indirapuram).

This is the second death at the UP Gate in two days. On Friday, a 57-year-old man from Baghpat had died at the spot due to health complications.

The police said the 70-year-old left behind a two-page note, written in Punjabi, where he said he wanted his last rites to be performed at UP Gate.

Farmer leaders, meanwhile, said the man was allegedly upset about the long movement and the government’s indecision over the demands.

Rakesh Tikait, national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union claimed 47 people have died so far at various protests sites since the farmers began their agitation against three contentious farm laws passed by Parliament in September last year.

“We appeal to the farmers not to act in such a manner as protests or movements are not won by ending lives. They are won by staying alive and leading a collective fight. His cremation will take place at his native village,” Tikait, said.