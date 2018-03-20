MP police lodges FIR against man on wife’s complaint that he gave triple talak as she failed to give dowry

Madhya Pradesh police lodged an FIR against a man based on his wife’s complaint merely a month after their marriage. Wife had complained to police that her husband gave her triple talak as her family failed to give Rs 5 lakh dowry, said police.

On the basis of the complaint lodged by Rehnuma Khatun, a resident of Kotma in Anuppur district, police registered a case against her husband Mehboob Siddiqui, a resident of Bhalumada in the district and three others for alleged dowry demand and cruelty.

Kotma police sub-inspector CN Vishwakarma, who is investigating the case, said, “ According to the complaint of Rehnuma, she married Mehboob on February 14 and on the same night he misbehaved with her for dowry She has complained that her in-laws started harassing her and Mehboob also beat her up. She said on March 11, Mehboob asked her to go back to her house, saying that he will allow her to come back only when she comes with money. She said when she refused to go, Mehboob gave her triple talak”

Police said according to the complaint, later Mehboob’s family threatened Rehnuma’s family of dire consequences if she lodged any complaint to police, according to the FIR.

Rehnuma lodged a complaint with the local police on March 17.

Talking to media, Rehnuma said, “My marriage lasted for 25 days only and in all these days I have faced a lot. Even, after the ban on triple talak, Mehboob used it as a way to throw me out of his house. I want justice and I will fight for it”

The police are investigating the matter. “The Mehboob and his family are absconding. We will soon nab them,” said Vishwakarma.