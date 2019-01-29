People weigh BJP MLA in coins, donate for his house in Madhya Pradesh

Seetaram Adiwasi, a first time BJP MLA from Vijaypur constituency in Madhya Pradesh, is being weighed against coins these days by his supporters wherever he goes, so that he can use that money to build his new concrete house.

The MLA belongs to one of the poorest districts of the state, Sheopur, which is some 400km from the state capital, Bhopal.

A social activist, Umashankar, said: “He (Adiwasi) has an image of being poor and humble but someone who stands by the people in times of need. So Seetaram Adiwasi is being weighed with coins by people at different places. These coins are being used to turn his kutcha house into a pucca one.”

Umashankar said that Adiwasi was born in Kakargha village, where his joint family has a pucca house. “Even in Kakargha, it is not a brick and mortar house, but one made of stone that is found locally,” Umshankar said.

Adiwasi (55) calls the gesture by his supporters as their love and affection and said he agreed to use the coins to build a pucca house as “I didn’t want to hurt them”.

“I have a pucca house in Kakargha, but that belongs to my joint family, but nowadays I mainly stay in Piprani. I will definitely pay back their (supporters) affection with development of the area,” Adiwasi said.

According to the affidavit Adiwasi filed during the assembly election in 2018, he owns a tractor on loan, a 2-acre land and Rs 46,733 cash.

Adiwasi, has been active in state politics for the past 20 years. He contested three Assembly elections from the same constituency, once as an independent and twice on BJP ticket. This is the first time he won.

People in his constituency said they stand by him because of his simplicity and it was mainly due to his popularity that the party gave him a ticket even though he had lost twice.

Janak Singh, a resident of Sheopur and a BJP supporter, said: “Adiwasi has no false pretensions and always stands by the villagers of the area.”

According to his affidavit, he had spent Rs 11 lakh for his campaign, received from the party and close supporters.

