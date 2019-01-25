Two FIRs lodged in connection with crop loan scam in Madhya Pradesh

Two FIRs were lodged at two different places in Madhya Pradesh while a cooperative committee employee was suspended from service in connection with crop loan scam in the state . One of the FIRs was related to a farmer who died after coming to know that he had a huge loan on his head despite the fact he had not taken any loan

The scam came to light during the process initiated by the state government last month to waive crop loans of farmers across the state up to Rs 2 lakh per head.

One of the FIRs was lodged with Gourjhamar police station on Thursday night after a 65-year-old farmer of the district Mukundi Adivasi, a resident of village Sardai died of cardiac arrest on Thursday morning on coming to know he had huge amount of loan in his name despite the fact, as members of his family claimed, he had not taken any loan.

A committee instituted by collector, Sagar Preeti Maithil Nayak found these employees guilty. The employees include the then primary agriculture cooperative society (PACS) manager Shyam Sunder Katare, society chairman Mithilesh and cooperative bank’s local branch manager DP Mishra under sections 420 and 34 of IPC.

The farmer came to know on Wednesday night from his younger brother that his name appeared in the list of loan defaulters with Rs 543666 mentioned against the loan amount.

According to family members, the farmer was taken ill after this information. His condition worsened on Thursday morning. He was rushed to a hospital but he couldn’t be saved.

Sub-divisional officer of police (SDoP) Ajeet Patel said, “Investigation in the case is going on. The accused are yet to be arrested.”

The other FIR was lodged against Katni district’s PACS, Jarwahi assistant manager Laxmikant Dubey under sections 420, 409, 201 and 120-B of IPC on Thursday, as per official sources.

As per FIR lodged by a farmer Chhotelal, a resident of village Gaitara, the farmer had repaid his entire loan by March 31, 2018 but when a list of loan defaulters was pasted at the village panchayat building he saw an outstanding loan of Rs 4.39 lakh against his name.

As per an official communique, Seva Sahkari Samiti Maryadit , Tatihara, Rewa in charge Maheshwari Prasad Mishra for entry of 94 farmers in the list of beneficiaries who are not eligible for loan waiver.

(With input from Anupam Pateriya in Sagar)

First Published: Jan 25, 2019 21:21 IST