Bihar Assembly Election 2020: A cut-throat battle between RJD, BJP in Jamui constituency

bihar-election

Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 19:53 IST

The Jamui assembly constituency, which will witness polling during the first of the three-phases of the Bihar assembly elections on October 28, has been represented by a Rajput leader 10 times in the past. This year the fight is between the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The key contesters for this year’s Bihar assembly elections include RJD leader and incumbent Vijay Prakash and newcomer Shreyasi Singh of the BJP. Both the parties have been engaged in a war of words this time over the issue of employment to the people of Bihar.

This is the first time that the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has pitted a woman candidate from Jamui. Shreyasi, who is the daughter of late Digvijay Singh, is a professional shooter and has represented India in Commonwealth Games winning gold and silver medals.

During the 2015 assembly elections, the RJD defeated the BJP by a margin of 8,249 votes. Vijay Prakash of the RJD secured 66,577 votes and was declared as the winner. He is the younger son of former Union minister of state for water resources and senior RJD leader Jay Prakash Narayan Yadav.

The runner up - Ajay Pratap of the BJP - won 58,328 votes. Pratap had won this seat in 2010 on a Janata Dal(United) ticket. Nearly 280,000 people had voted in the constituency in 2015 out of which 53.87% were men and 46.13% were women.

Situated in Bihar’s Jamui district, the constituency falls under the Jamui parliamentary constituency. There are 294,650 electorates in Jamui, which include 156,322 men, 138,317 women and 11 transgenders. Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan represents the Jamui constituency in the Lok Sabha. The LJP emerged as the winner during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections by securing nearly 529,000 votes. For this year’s elections, the Paswan-led party is fighting alone.

Political parties across the board have fielded their candidates, organised rallies and released manifestos. The core issues dominating this election include employment, health, education, agriculture and women empowerment. Polling for the first phase of the Bihar assembly elections will take place in 71 constituencies.

The second and third phases will be held on November 3 and November 7, followed by counting of votes on November 10. The second-phase voting will see polling on 94 seats and the third phase of voting will cover 78 assembly seats.