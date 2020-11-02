Bihar Assembly election 2020: Actor Shatrugan Sinha’s son to contest against Nitin Nabin in BJP bastion Bankipur

bihar-election

Bankipur, an assembly constituency seat in Bihar’s capital Patna, will go to polls in the second phase of state elections on November 3. It is part of Patna Sahib Lok Sabha constituency.

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bastion, the party’s Nitin Nabin is the current MLA of Bankipur. He had won the seat by a margin of 1,44,152 against the Congress candidate Kumar Ashish in the 2015 Assembly election.

In 2010 assembly polls, Nabin had defeated Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate, Binod Kumar Srivastava.

This year, the fight is between Congress’s young candidate and actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha’s son Luv Sinha who will be challenging Nabin seeking a hat-trick from Bankipur.

Hailed as the ‘son of Bihar’, Shatrughan Sinha was part of BJP. He joined Congress last year.

In 2015 polls, there were a total of 358,234 eligible voters in the Bankipur assembly constituency. The voter turnout from the Bankipur constituency was 40%.

This year, more than 3,77,910 people, including 202,029 men, 175,850 female and 31 transgender voters, will cast their votes to bring their favourite candidates to power.

Bihar assembly elections are the first major elections to take place after Covid-19 pandemic broke out in March. The elections are being held amid strict Covid-19 guidelines mandated by the Election Commission of India.

The voting is being held in three phases. The first phase of the voting took place on October 28, second will be done on November 3. The third and final phase of voting will be held on November 7.

Counting of votes and announcement of results will take place on November 10.