bihar election 2020
Home / Bihar Election / Bihar Assembly Election 2020: BJP looks to win Lakhisarai with winning candidate minister Vijay Kumar Sinha

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: BJP looks to win Lakhisarai with winning candidate minister Vijay Kumar Sinha

There was dissatisfaction inside the party over repeating Vijay Kumar Sinha, who is the labour resources department minister. A section of BJP workers rooted for lawyer Babita Kumari.

bihar-election Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 07:41 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Election officers demonstrate the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and Voter-Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) during a training programme ahead of the assembly poll, at S.K.M hall in Patna.
Election officers demonstrate the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and Voter-Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) during a training programme ahead of the assembly poll, at S.K.M hall in Patna.(PTI)
         

Lakhisarai Assembly constituency falls under the Munger Lok Sabha constituency and consists of maximum rural population. Bharatiya Janata Party’s Vijay Kumar Sinha is the incumbent MLA. This was his second term. Munger Lok Sabha constituency is represented by JD(U)’s Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh.

As per the estimates of 2011 census, out of total 5,22,233 population 72.62% is rural and 27.38% is urban population. The Scheduled castes (SC) and Scheduled tribes (ST) ratio is 15.81 and 0.11, respectively. As per the voter list of 2019, there are 3,61,006 electorates and 364 polling stations in this constituency.

In the last election, it was a close contest between BJP’s Vijay Kumar Sinha and JD(U)’s Ramanand Mandal. This time, with Congress’s Amaresh Kumar and BSP’s Rajiv Ranjan Kumar Rai, it looks like a clean sweep for BJP. However, there was dissatisfaction inside the party over repeating Vijay Kumar Sinha, who is the labour resources department minister. A section of BJP workers rooted for lawyer Babita Kumari.

As the constituency goes to the polls on October 28, 3,67,000 electorates will be able to exercise their voting rights. Out of them, 1,95,866 are male electorates, about 1,71,123 are female electorates and 11 are from the third gender.

