Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Chirag Paswan missing in HAM(S) posters projecting NDA leaders

“The way Chirag Paswan said that he is not with the Bihar government and is constantly attacking the state government, it seems that he is intent on joining the opposition”, said HAM(S) spokesperson Danish Rizwan.

bihar-election Updated: Sep 07, 2020 11:53 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Karan Manral
Asian News International | Posted by Karan Manral
Patna
Chirag Paswan (File Photo)
Chirag Paswan (File Photo)(ANI)
         

Posters have been put up in Patna by the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) HAM(S) in which all the leaders of the NDA alliance can be seen with the exception of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Chirag Paswan.

Former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi-led HAM(S) recently joined the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) after leaving the Mahagathbandhan.

HAM(S) spokesperson Danish Rizwan said, “We have put pictures of all the leaders of NDA in the poster. The way Chirag Paswan said that he is not with the Bihar government and is constantly attacking the state government, it seems that he is intent on joining the opposition.”

Bihar has 243 Assembly constituencies and elections in the state are due in October-November as the tenure of the current Assembly is scheduled to end on November 29.

The Election Commission has not yet taken a final call on poll dates in Bihar due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

