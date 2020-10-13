e-paper
Bihar Assembly election 2020: Congress may field poet Munawwar Rana's daughter Fauzia from Kishanganj, says report

Bihar Assembly election 2020: Congress may field poet Munawwar Rana’s daughter Fauzia from Kishanganj, says report

In the last Bihar Assembly election, Congress’ Mohammad Jawed had won from Kishanganj, defeating Sweety Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). But it lost the seat in by-election. The party now wants it back.

bihar-election Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 10:26 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Bihar Assembly elections could see some interesting battles, with various parties eyeing high-profile candidates to help them win.

Hindustan Times’ sister publication Hindustan reported that Congress is planning to field noted poet Munawwar Rana’s daughter Fauzia from Kishanganj.

Fauzia Rana doesn’t face any opposition in the party, so she is almost certain to get the ticket, Hindustan reported.

In the last state election, Congress’ Mohammad Jawed had won from Kishanganj, defeating Sweety Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In the 2019 general elections, Jawed became a Member of Parliament. And in the bypolls, Congress lost the seat to AIMIM. This time, the party plans to wrest the seat.

The elections for 243 Assembly seats in Bihar will be held in three phases - October 28, November 3 and November 7. The results will be announced on November 10.

The Election Commission has imposed a ban on conducting and telecasting exit polls on the Bihar assembly elections from 7 am on October 28 till 6.30 pm on November 7.

The BJP, meanwhile, expelled its nine leaders on Monday, including a sitting member of the outgoing assembly and two former MLAs, for entering the fray against official National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidates, mostly as nominees of the Lok Janshakti Party headed by Chirag Paswan which has raised a banner of revolt against the JD(U).

According to a communication to the effect issued by state president Sanjay Jaiswal, the rebels have been expelled for a period of six years as they failed to meet the deadline set by BJP leadership for withdrawing nomination papers by October 12, thereby defying party discipline.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tej Pratap Yadav has relinquished Mahua constituency in Vaishali district this time, and is set to file nomination from Hasanpur, while his brother Tejashwi is seeking re-election from Raghopur.

Both Raghopur and Hasanpur seats will go to polls in the second phase on November 3.

