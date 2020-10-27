e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 27, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
bihar election 2020
Home / Bihar Election / Bihar Assembly Election 2020: From actors Ameesha Patel to Akshara Singh, first phase of poll campaign remained star studded

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: From actors Ameesha Patel to Akshara Singh, first phase of poll campaign remained star studded

The stars may have emerged bigger attractions than political personalities such as chief minister and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar, LJP chief Chirag Paswan and RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav, but doubts linger whether they can influence the electoral outcome on November 10

bihar-election Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 11:56 IST
Reena
Reena
Hindustan Times, Patna
BJP MP and actor Ravi Kishan talks to media at Patna airport on Monday.
BJP MP and actor Ravi Kishan talks to media at Patna airport on Monday. (PTI)
         

Campaigning for the first phase of the Bihar polls, which ended on Monday (October 26), was a star- studded affair, as Bollywood and Bhojpuri actors such as Ameesha Patel, Akshara Singh, Raj Babbar and Manoj Tiwari sought votes on behalf of parties and contestants in the electoral fray.

The stars may have emerged bigger attractions than political personalities such as Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar, Lok Janshakti Party’s (LJP) Chirag Paswan and Rashtriya Janata Dal’s (RJD) Tejashwi Yadav, but doubts linger whether they can influence the electoral outcome on November 10, when poll results will be declared.

This is also the first assembly election –71 seats go to polls on Wednesday -- to be held amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.

Also read | ‘PM Modi also has six siblings’: Tejashwi Yadav responds to Nitish Kumar’s comment on his family

Patel, who had captured the public’s imagination in Hrithik Roshan’s debut film, Kaho Na Pyaar Hai, sought votes on behalf of Dr Prakash Chandra, the LJP candidate from Obra assembly constituency in Aurangabad district.

Bhojpuri actor Singh made an appeal to voters and sang songs in support of Anil Kumar, the national president of the Jantantrik Vikas Party (JVP), who is contesting from the Tarari assembly seat in Bhojpur district.

Actor Babbar, who is still remembered for his stellar performances in films such as Insaf Ka Tarazu and Nikaah, campaigned for Congress candidates last week.

Babbar was among the Congress leaders, who had released the party’s manifesto Badlaav Patra 2020 at its state headquarters, Sadaqat Ashram, in Patna, last week. Randeep Singh Surjewala, Tariq Anwar and Shakti Singh Gohil were the other Congress leaders, who were also present on the occasion.

Actor Tiwari campaigned for the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidates and regaled the public with the popular number, Jiya Ho Bihar Ke (Lala) Bhaiyya, from the film, Gangs of Wasseypur.

“The jury is still out, whether the huge gathering to watch the stars at rallies will translate into votes for the candidates that they campaigned for,” said Rajeshwar Prasad Singh, a retired professor of history from Patna University.

He reasoned that an actor’s glamour alone might not be enough to tip the scale in favour of a candidate in a politically-conscious state such as Bihar, where the voters are known to be a discernible lot.

Keshav Kumar, a resident from Daudnagar, who watched Patel’s campaign trail at Obra on Monday, said the road show saw an impressive turnout.

“She arrived by flight to Patna on Monday morning and went to Thakur Bigha near Arwal for the road show. She reached Obra via Daudnagar in an open vehicle, where the public had lined up on both sides of the road to welcome her,” he said.

“The crowd was tripping over each other to catch a glimpse of her. In rural Bihar, Bollywood stars have always been a big draw. But, it’s doubtful whether they will vote for candidates that these stars campaign for,” he added.

The second and third phase of polling for the 243-member Bihar legislative assembly will be held on November 3 and 7, respectively.

tags
top news
At NSA Doval’s meeting with Pompeo and Esper, focus on shared objectives
At NSA Doval’s meeting with Pompeo and Esper, focus on shared objectives
‘Not an income tax officer but...’ PM Modi interacts with UP vendors
‘Not an income tax officer but...’ PM Modi interacts with UP vendors
India to get 5 military theatre commands, one each for China and Pak
India to get 5 military theatre commands, one each for China and Pak
‘PM also has 6 siblings’: Tejashwi Yadav responds to Nitish Kumar’s comment
‘PM also has 6 siblings’: Tejashwi Yadav responds to Nitish Kumar’s comment
Priyanka Gandhi slams the PM SVANidhi scheme
Priyanka Gandhi slams the PM SVANidhi scheme
At least 7 killed, dozens injured in blast at religious school in Pakistan: Officials
At least 7 killed, dozens injured in blast at religious school in Pakistan: Officials
‘Neither it says good, nor it does,’ Sonia Gandhi slams Bihar govt
‘Neither it says good, nor it does,’ Sonia Gandhi slams Bihar govt
2+2 Meeting: India to get US military satellite data; will China heed warning?
2+2 Meeting: India to get US military satellite data; will China heed warning?
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020Covid-19 vaccinePM SVANidhi SchemeBihar pollsIndia-US 2+2 dialogueHathras Case

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In