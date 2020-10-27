‘PM Modi also has six siblings’: Tejashwi Yadav responds to Nitish Kumar’s comment on his family

bihar-election

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday responded to Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar’s attack on his family, saying that by doing so, Kumar was targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well.

“By commenting on my family, Nitish Kumar is targeting PM Modi as he also has six siblings. By using such language, Nitish Kumar has insulted women and my mother’s sentiments. They don’t speak on main issues including corruption, unemployment etc,” Yadav was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

On Monday, while addressing a poll rally, Kumar had taken a dig at Yadav’s father, RJD supremo and former CM Lalu Prasad Yadav, for having nine children, including sons Tejashwi and Tej Pratap, and seven daughters. Without taking the RJD supremo’s name, Kumar had accused him of having no faith in his daughters and promoting his two sons.

“He (Lalu Yadav) has given birth to eight-nine children. He has no faith in his daughters. After several daughters, his sons were born. What kind of Bihar do you want? Is this the kind of Bihar you want? You can imagine the extent to which Bihar will be ruined. Everything will be destroyed,” Kumar had said.

In recent days, Kumar, who has been in power in Bihar since 2005 and is seeking a fourth term as chief minister, has repeatedly lost his cool in rallies on being heckled by a section of the crowd. He has also resorted to personal attacks on his former deputy, Tejashwi Yadav.

Earlier today, the RJD leader had responded to Kumar’s remarks on Twitter as well, posting, “Even bad words used by Nitish ji against me are like blessings to me. Nitish ji is mentally and physically tired and that is why he can speak whatever he likes. I treat his words like a blessing. This time Bihar has decided to vote on the issues of employment and development,” he tweeted.

आदरणीय नीतीश जी मेरे बारे में कुछ भी अपशब्द कहे वो मेरे लिए आशीर्वचन है। नीतीश जी शारीरिक-मानसिक रूप से थक चुके है इसलिए वो जो मन करे, कुछ भी बोले। मैं उनकी हर बात को आशीर्वाद के रूप में ले रहा हूँ।



The Bihar assembly polls will kick off with the first phase of voting on Wednesday, as 71 of the state’s total 243 assembly constituencies will go to polls. 94 constituencies will vote in the second phase on November 3 and 78 will vote in the third and final phase on November 7.

Counting of votes will take place on November 10, as per the schedule announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI) last month.