Home / Bihar Election / ‘PM Modi also has six siblings’: Tejashwi Yadav responds to Nitish Kumar’s comment on his family

‘PM Modi also has six siblings’: Tejashwi Yadav responds to Nitish Kumar’s comment on his family

Tejashwi Yadav responded to Nitish Kumar’s jibe at his father, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, for having nine children, saying Kumar was targeting PM Narendra Modi as well.

bihar-election Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 12:13 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
Edited by Karan Manral
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav (right) interacts with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during ‘Shradh Karma’ function of former Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, at Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) office, in Patna on October 20, 2020. (Photo by Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav (right) interacts with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during 'Shradh Karma' function of former Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, at Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) office, in Patna on October 20, 2020. (Photo by Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
         

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday responded to Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar’s attack on his family, saying that by doing so, Kumar was targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well.

(Click here for full Bihar Assembly Election 2020 coverage)

“By commenting on my family, Nitish Kumar is targeting PM Modi as he also has six siblings. By using such language, Nitish Kumar has insulted women and my mother’s sentiments. They don’t speak on main issues including corruption, unemployment etc,” Yadav was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

 

On Monday, while addressing a poll rally, Kumar had taken a dig at Yadav’s father, RJD supremo and former CM Lalu Prasad Yadav, for having nine children, including sons Tejashwi and Tej Pratap, and seven daughters. Without taking the RJD supremo’s name, Kumar had accused him of having no faith in his daughters and promoting his two sons.

(Read: In first polls in dry Bihar, a war of words over prohibition amid huge seizure of alcohol)

“He (Lalu Yadav) has given birth to eight-nine children. He has no faith in his daughters. After several daughters, his sons were born. What kind of Bihar do you want? Is this the kind of Bihar you want? You can imagine the extent to which Bihar will be ruined. Everything will be destroyed,” Kumar had said.

In recent days, Kumar, who has been in power in Bihar since 2005 and is seeking a fourth term as chief minister, has repeatedly lost his cool in rallies on being heckled by a section of the crowd. He has also resorted to personal attacks on his former deputy, Tejashwi Yadav.

(Read: Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Change is in the air, says Cong president Sonia Gandhi)

Earlier today, the RJD leader had responded to Kumar’s remarks on Twitter as well, posting, “Even bad words used by Nitish ji against me are like blessings to me. Nitish ji is mentally and physically tired and that is why he can speak whatever he likes. I treat his words like a blessing. This time Bihar has decided to vote on the issues of employment and development,” he tweeted.

 

The Bihar assembly polls will kick off with the first phase of voting on Wednesday, as 71 of the state’s total 243 assembly constituencies will go to polls. 94 constituencies will vote in the second phase on November 3 and 78 will vote in the third and final phase on November 7.

Counting of votes will take place on November 10, as per the schedule announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI) last month.

At NSA Doval’s meeting with Pompeo and Esper, focus on shared objectives
‘Not an income tax officer but...’ PM Modi interacts with UP vendors
India to get 5 military theatre commands, one each for China and Pak
‘PM also has 6 siblings’: Tejashwi Yadav responds to Nitish Kumar’s comment
Priyanka Gandhi slams the PM SVANidhi scheme
At least 7 killed, dozens injured in blast at religious school in Pakistan: Officials
‘Neither it says good, nor it does,’ Sonia Gandhi slams Bihar govt
2+2 Meeting: India to get US military satellite data; will China heed warning?
