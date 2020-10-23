From Galwan Valley to Article 370: PM Modi’s blistering attack on opposition in poll-bound Bihar

bihar-election

Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 20:01 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi kick-started his election campaign in poll-bound Bihar on Friday with three back-to-back rallies where he hit out at the opposition on several fronts. PM Modi addressed these rallies in Dehri, Gaya and Bhagalpur. He emphasised on issues ranging from farm laws, the abolition of Article 370, Ram temple in Ayodhya, the law against triple talaq to military operations carried out by Indian Army at the borders.

“Wasn’t the country waiting for Article 370 to be scrapped? You tell me. When the NDA government did that, they are talking about restoring the provision if they are back in power,” PM Modi said in one of his rallies in Bihar on Friday.

The Prime Minister left no stone unturned when it came to countering the opposition’s attacks during his rally speeches in Bihar. While his attacks against the Congress and other opposition parties unfolded, PM Modi shifted from one district to another with one common appeal: “Vote for the NDA government for another term under the leadership of chief minister Nitish Kumar.”

Also Read | PM Modi’s Bihar poll speech left Chirag Paswan ‘emotional’. Here’s why

In between his mentions of Galwan Valley, jibes at the RJD and Congress, PM Modi was also all praise for Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar throughout his eventful day in Bihar.

Here are the key highlights from PM Modi’s rallies in Bihar: Top quotes

1. “Even before polls people of Bihar gave their message, all surveys show NDA government will retain its power in the state,” PM Modi said.

2. “The whole country was waiting for years for removal of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. The NDA government took that decision, but today, they are talking about reversing the decision. They say when they come to power, Article 370 will again be enforced,” PM Modi said at Sasaram rally. “Look at their audacity, even after saying all this they have the guts to ask for votes from Bihar residents,” he added.

3. “Sons of Bihar lost their lives in Galwan Valley for the tricolour and ensured Bharat Mata’s head is held high. Jawans of Bihar were also martyred in Pulwama attack. I bow my head at their feet and pay respects,” PM Modi said during his Dehri rally.

Watch | ‘Wasted 10 years of CM Nitish’: PM Modi blasts UPA in maiden rally

4. On farm laws, the Prime Minister said: “Mandis and MSP are just excuses. The real motive is to save brokers and middlemen. Before Lok Sabha elections, when money started getting deposited directly into farmers’ bank accounts, then they started spreading confusion. When Rafale jets were purchased, even then they were speaking the language of brokers and middlemen.”

5. “All NDA parties are working together for making an aatmanirbhar, confident Bihar. Bihar still has miles to go on the path of development and has to fly towards touching new heights. The era of ‘lalten’ is gone. In the last six years, consumption of electricity has increased three-fold in the state,” Modi said.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi hits out at PM Modi for misleading nation on Chinese aggression

6. “Opposition never cared for the underprivileged sections of the society. Bihar is that place where the seeds of democracy were sown, can development and democracy thrive in jungle raj? Bihar deserves corruption-free government,” the Prime Minister said.

7. “Bihar deserves a quality education. Can it be ensured by those who don’t even know the value of education or by those who are working 24/7 to bring IITs and AIIMS to Bihar?” PM Modi asked in Bhagalpur.

8. “Bihar residents know that it is important to make Nitish Kumar the chief minister again for faster development of the state. The parties who are today standing against the NDA are against the growth of the country,” Modi said.