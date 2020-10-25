Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Tarapur assembly constituency will see 4 women candidates in the fray

bihar-election

Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 17:16 IST

In the Tarapur assembly constituency, sitting MLA Mewa Lal Choudhary of the Janata Dal(United) will face Divya Prakash of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Mina Devi of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) among others in the upcoming Bihar assembly elections. There are four women candidates trying their luck on the seat comes under the Jamui Lok Sabha constituency, which is reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates.

In the last Bihar assembly elections, ML Choudhary had won from the Tarapur assembly constituency and Shakuni Choudhary of Jitanram Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) was the runner-up. Choudhary polled 43.62% votes, while Sakuni Choudhary got 35.77% votes in the Tarapur Vidhan Sabha constituency, one of 243 seats of the Bihar legislative assembly.

Click here for full coverage of the Bihar Assembly Election 2020

According to the 2011 Census, out of 456,549 people, 87.63% is rural and 12.37% is urban population. The Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) ratio is 15.1 and 1.97, respectively out of the total population, it shows. There are 315,903 electorates, including 170,015 men, 145, 880 women and eight third gender people.

Voting in the Tarapur constituency will be held on October 28 in the first phase of Bihar Assembly Election 2020. The voting will begin as usual at 7am but the period will be extended by one hour until 6pm.

The RJD had won 80 seats in the last assembly elections in 2015, the JD(U) managed 71 seats, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) 53 seats and Congress won 27 seats. This year, the BJP is fighting these elections along with the JD(U); the Congress has come together with the RJD and three other Left parties to form the Mahagathbandhan or Grand Alliance to challenge the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The LJP, which is being helmed by Chirag Paswan, has not allied with any party this year.

The first phase of polling in the Bihar assembly elections will take place on 71 seats. The second phase of voting will take place on November 3 will cover 94 seats and the third phase of voting on November 7 will cover 78 assembly seats. Votes will be counted on November 10.