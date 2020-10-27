e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 27, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
bihar election 2020
Home / Bihar Election / Bihar assembly elections 2020: A test for RJD in Obra constituency

Bihar assembly elections 2020: A test for RJD in Obra constituency

Bihar assembly elections 2020: Over the years, several prominent parties including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress have ruled Obra the constituency, which has been a stronghold of socialists and leftists. After

bihar-election Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 07:44 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Voters queued to cast their votes for Bihar Legislative Council elections in Patna, Bihar.
Voters queued to cast their votes for Bihar Legislative Council elections in Patna, Bihar. (Santosh Kumar/HT Fille Photo )
         

Bihar’s Obra assembly seat, which falls under Aurangabad district, goes to polls in the first phase of state elections on October 28 along with 70 other constituencies. The seat is currently held by the Rashtriya Janata Dal’s (RJD’s) Birendra Kumar Sinha, who defeated Chandra Bhushan Verma of the Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) by a margin of over 11,000 votes in the 2015 assembly elections.

For the upcoming polls, it’s a high-stake battle between Janata Dal (United)’s Sunil Kumar, Rashtriya Janata Dal’s Rishi Kumar, Swaraj Party (Loktantrik’s) Som Prakash, Bhartiya Sablog Party’s Rana Pratap Singh, Jan Adhikar Party (Loktantrik)’s Sujeet Kumar, and Rashtriya Lok Samta Party’s (RLSP’s) Ajay Kumar. Among others contesting from the constituency are Lok Janshakti Party’s (LJP’s) Prakash Chandra, Vanchit Samaj Party’s Rabindra Nath Sharma and Ramrup Rajvanshi of the Akhil Hind Forward Bloc (Krantikari). Pramod Singh Chandravanshi is the only independent candidate fighting for the seat.

Click here for complete coverage of Bihar assembly election 2020

Over the years, several prominent parties including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress have ruled the constituency, which has been a stronghold of socialists and leftists. After Independence, in the first Vidhan Sabha elections held in 1952, Padarath Singh of Praja Socialist Party became the MLA. The Congress, however, made inroads in Obra in 1962 and Dilkeshwar Ram became the MLA. The grand old party ruled in the next term too with RK Singh securing the seat in 1967.

Two years later, tables turned and Padarath Singh once again became the MLA in 1969. The stalemate continued and in 1972, Narayan Singh of the Congress party won the elections. Ramvilas Singh made his debut in politics from the Janata Party in 1977 and became a three-time MLA from Obra. He contested from the Lok Dal in 1985 and the Janata Dal in 1990. The BJP also came to power in the constituency in 1980. Parties, including the CPIML and RJD, later held the seat.

The RJD faces a litmus test on the seat as 161,440 men and 141,958 women are set to vote across 215 polling stations to elect the MLA for the Obra constituency of Bihar.

While voting across 71 assembly seats in Bihar will take place on October 28, the second and third round of polling will be conducted on November 3 and November 7 respectively. The results of the first electoral exercise amid the Covid-19 pandemic will be announced on November 10.

tags
top news
India to get 5 military theatre commands, one each for China and Pak
India to get 5 military theatre commands, one each for China and Pak
India, US to sign BECA agreement during 2+2 dialogue
India, US to sign BECA agreement during 2+2 dialogue
SC to decide today whether Hathras trial should be shifted out of UP
SC to decide today whether Hathras trial should be shifted out of UP
PM Modi to distribute loans to 300K street vendors under PM SVANidhi Scheme
PM Modi to distribute loans to 300K street vendors under PM SVANidhi Scheme
Hathras gangrape case: Bareilly STF reaches woman’s village
Hathras gangrape case: Bareilly STF reaches woman’s village
‘A momentous day’: Trump hails Barrett’s confirmation as SC justice
‘A momentous day’: Trump hails Barrett’s confirmation as SC justice
PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi in another face-off on Wednesday in Bihar polls
PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi in another face-off on Wednesday in Bihar polls
After Trump’s ‘filthy India air’ remark, PM Modi highlights carbon emissions
After Trump’s ‘filthy India air’ remark, PM Modi highlights carbon emissions
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar PollIndia Covid 19 TallyNEET MDS 2021Dilip RayBigg Boss 14 written updateKKR vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In