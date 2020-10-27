Bihar assembly elections 2020: A test for RJD in Obra constituency

bihar-election

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 07:44 IST

Bihar’s Obra assembly seat, which falls under Aurangabad district, goes to polls in the first phase of state elections on October 28 along with 70 other constituencies. The seat is currently held by the Rashtriya Janata Dal’s (RJD’s) Birendra Kumar Sinha, who defeated Chandra Bhushan Verma of the Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) by a margin of over 11,000 votes in the 2015 assembly elections.

For the upcoming polls, it’s a high-stake battle between Janata Dal (United)’s Sunil Kumar, Rashtriya Janata Dal’s Rishi Kumar, Swaraj Party (Loktantrik’s) Som Prakash, Bhartiya Sablog Party’s Rana Pratap Singh, Jan Adhikar Party (Loktantrik)’s Sujeet Kumar, and Rashtriya Lok Samta Party’s (RLSP’s) Ajay Kumar. Among others contesting from the constituency are Lok Janshakti Party’s (LJP’s) Prakash Chandra, Vanchit Samaj Party’s Rabindra Nath Sharma and Ramrup Rajvanshi of the Akhil Hind Forward Bloc (Krantikari). Pramod Singh Chandravanshi is the only independent candidate fighting for the seat.

Over the years, several prominent parties including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress have ruled the constituency, which has been a stronghold of socialists and leftists. After Independence, in the first Vidhan Sabha elections held in 1952, Padarath Singh of Praja Socialist Party became the MLA. The Congress, however, made inroads in Obra in 1962 and Dilkeshwar Ram became the MLA. The grand old party ruled in the next term too with RK Singh securing the seat in 1967.

Two years later, tables turned and Padarath Singh once again became the MLA in 1969. The stalemate continued and in 1972, Narayan Singh of the Congress party won the elections. Ramvilas Singh made his debut in politics from the Janata Party in 1977 and became a three-time MLA from Obra. He contested from the Lok Dal in 1985 and the Janata Dal in 1990. The BJP also came to power in the constituency in 1980. Parties, including the CPIML and RJD, later held the seat.

The RJD faces a litmus test on the seat as 161,440 men and 141,958 women are set to vote across 215 polling stations to elect the MLA for the Obra constituency of Bihar.

While voting across 71 assembly seats in Bihar will take place on October 28, the second and third round of polling will be conducted on November 3 and November 7 respectively. The results of the first electoral exercise amid the Covid-19 pandemic will be announced on November 10.