Bihar Election 2020: Result updates for Gaighat, Sakra, Aurai, Bochahan, Kurhani, and Muzaffarpur

bihar-election

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 14:22 IST

The recently conducted polling exercise in Bihar assembly is set to culminate on Tuesday with the counting of votes being held in all the 243 seats, which can mark the return of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) or pave a way for the opposition Mahagathbandhan or the Grand Alliance to rule the state for the next five years.

Six assembly seats under Muzaffarpur Lok Sabha constituency- Gaighat, Sakra, Aurai, Bochahan, Muzaffarpur and Kurhani - voted under the third phase on November 7 and have witnessed the RJD’s firm stronghold over the constituency in the last few years.

Here is a look at the performance of all the parties in these five seats in Bihar Assembly Election 2020:

Gaighat assembly election 2020 result updates: Gaighat, a constituency which voted on November 7, is counting the total votes polled to decide its member of legislative assembly. The seat is currently held by the JD(U)’s Maheshwar Prasad Yadav, who is fighting the LJP’s Komal Singh, and RJD’s Niranjan Roy to retain his seat. Yadav is leading by a margin of 2505 votes, as per early trends

Sakra assembly election 2020 result updates: A stronghold of no political party in particular, Sakra has a sitting RJD MLA Lal Babu Ram and will pick from regional players in this round of assembly elections. JD(U)’s Ashok Kumar Chodhary with a margin of 2076 votes is leading according to early trends.

Aurai assembly election 2020 result updates: Aurai, which voted on November 7, will have to wrestle away from ex-RJD face Surendra Kumar, who is already representing the constituency. This time he is fighting as an Independent candidate after the RJD let CPI(M) field Md Aftab from the seat. Ram Surat Kumar from BJP is leading by a margin of 6995 votes

Bochahan assembly election 2020 result updates: Another seat which went to polls in the final phase, Bochahan, Musafir Paswan of VIP is leading by 5519 votes, as per early trends.

Kurhani assembly election 2020 result updates: Kurhani, which has 19 political candidates in the fray, is likely to choose between the BJP’s Kedar Prasad Gupta and the RJD candidate Anil Kumar Sahni. Muzaffarpur has seen a high voter turnout of 56.7 per cent this year. Anil Kumar Sahni is leading by a margin of 5057 votes.

Muzaffarpur assembly election 2020 result updates: Muzaffarpur voted for Bihar Assembly Election 2020 on November 7. In the 2015 Bihar Legislative Assembly Election, Muzaffarpur constituency had 20 candidates in the fray. Muzaffarpur was one of 53 seats won by the Janata Dal (United). INC’s Bijendra Chaudhary is leading by a margin of 2485 votes.

The Bihar assembly elections were held in three phases for the 243 seats -- the first phase for 71 seats was held on October 28, the second phase for 94 seats on November 3 and the third phase for the remaining 78 seats on November 7. Out of all 3,722 candidates analysed, 349 are from national parties, 470 from state parties, 1,607 from registered unrecognised parties and 1,296 candidates are contesting independently.