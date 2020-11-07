Bihar Axis My India Exit Polls 2020 live updates: Final phase of voting in Bihar to end soon, all eyes on exit polls

Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 17:52 IST

The third and final phase of polling across 78 constituencies in Bihar assembly elections will conclude soon with voters turning up across 15 districts of the state in huge numbers. All eyes are now on exit polls that aim to project which party will win which seat and which party or alliance is likely to form the next government.

The predictions are based on responses of people who have cast their votes and have been surveyed by pollsters stationed outside polling booths. Exit polls, which are based on the assumption that the voters revealed their choices correctly, are often off the mark. The actual outcome can only be ascertained when the counting of votes is completed, which is scheduled for November 10.

During the 2015 Bihar assembly elections, only one agency had managed to capture the mood in the state which overwhelmingly voted for an alliance led by chief minister Nitish Kumar with him coming to power for the third consecutive term. Axis APM released its findings on its website which weren’t telecast on any television channel. The poll predicted 169-183 seats for the Grand Alliance and 58-70 for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

When will exits poll results be out?

Soon after voting ends across all polling stations in the 78 constituencies in the final phase of elections in Bihar, pollsters outside the stations will submit their findings which will be aired by television channels. Voting is scheduled to end by 6pm but usually stretches a bit if voters are still queued up outside polling booths.