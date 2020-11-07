e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 07, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
bihar election 2020
Home / Bihar Election / Bihar Axis My India Exit Polls 2020 live updates: Final phase of voting in Bihar to end soon, all eyes on exit polls

Bihar Axis My India Exit Polls 2020 live updates: Final phase of voting in Bihar to end soon, all eyes on exit polls

Bihar Exit Polls 2020: Here are the predictions from Axis My India exit poll

bihar-election Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 17:52 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Voters stand in queues to cast their votes for the third phase of Bihar assembly election\ at Mahua in Vaishali on Saturday.
Voters stand in queues to cast their votes for the third phase of Bihar assembly election\ at Mahua in Vaishali on Saturday. (ANI File Photo )
         

The third and final phase of polling across 78 constituencies in Bihar assembly elections will conclude soon with voters turning up across 15 districts of the state in huge numbers. All eyes are now on exit polls that aim to project which party will win which seat and which party or alliance is likely to form the next government.

The predictions are based on responses of people who have cast their votes and have been surveyed by pollsters stationed outside polling booths. Exit polls, which are based on the assumption that the voters revealed their choices correctly, are often off the mark. The actual outcome can only be ascertained when the counting of votes is completed, which is scheduled for November 10.

Click here for complete coverage of Bihar assembly elections 2020

During the 2015 Bihar assembly elections, only one agency had managed to capture the mood in the state which overwhelmingly voted for an alliance led by chief minister Nitish Kumar with him coming to power for the third consecutive term. Axis APM released its findings on its website which weren’t telecast on any television channel. The poll predicted 169-183 seats for the Grand Alliance and 58-70 for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Here is latest on poll predictions by Axis My India, which will forecast its prediction on India Today news channel

When will exits poll results be out?

Soon after voting ends across all polling stations in the 78 constituencies in the final phase of elections in Bihar, pollsters outside the stations will submit their findings which will be aired by television channels. Voting is scheduled to end by 6pm but usually stretches a bit if voters are still queued up outside polling booths.

tags
top news
Exit polls to trickle in shortly as last phase voting in Bihar to end soon
Exit polls to trickle in shortly as last phase voting in Bihar to end soon
US Election 2020: What has happened in the 4 days since November 3
US Election 2020: What has happened in the 4 days since November 3
Bihar exit poll live: Will it be a repeat for NDA or grand alliance’s turn?
Bihar exit poll live: Will it be a repeat for NDA or grand alliance’s turn?
‘Scientists overcame many constraints’: PM Modi congratulates Isro over launch of EOS-01
‘Scientists overcame many constraints’: PM Modi congratulates Isro over launch of EOS-01
Estimated GST shortfall could shrink after green shoots on revenue front
Estimated GST shortfall could shrink after green shoots on revenue front
Cops’ plea on Arnab Goswami’s judicial remand to be heard on Nov 9
Cops’ plea on Arnab Goswami’s judicial remand to be heard on Nov 9
ISRO launches PSLV C-49 carrying EOS-01, 9 other satellites
ISRO launches PSLV C-49 carrying EOS-01, 9 other satellites
Watch: Kamal Haasan turns 66, greets fans outside his residence in Chennai
Watch: Kamal Haasan turns 66, greets fans outside his residence in Chennai
trending topics
Bihar Election 2020 LiveBihar Assembly Election 2020US Presidential Election 2020Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia’s Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In