e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 29, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT

RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha ties up with BSP for Bihar assembly election

Over the past few days, Upendra Kushwaha is learnt to have initiated talks with the BJP to re-enter the NDA, with no success.

bihar-election Updated: Sep 30, 2020 02:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Patna
Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) president Upendra Kushwaha (R) with Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Bihar incharge Ramjee Singh Gautam during a joint press conference ahead of Bihar Assembly elections.
Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) president Upendra Kushwaha (R) with Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Bihar incharge Ramjee Singh Gautam during a joint press conference ahead of Bihar Assembly elections. (Santosh Kumar/Ht Photo )
         

Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) chief Upendra Kushwaha on Tuesday announced the formation of a separate front — comprising RLSP, Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party and Janatantrik Party (Socialist) — to contest the upcoming Bihar elections.

Addressing a press conference in Patna, the former Union minister said that the front will contest all 243 assembly segments in the state, with the promise of “abki baar shiksha waali sarkaar (this time a government for education),” which would usher in an era of growth and employment generation in the state.

Kushwaha, who had earlier dropped ample hints on the imminent exit from the Grand Alliance (GA), said, “I am neither clinging on to the GA nor re-entering NDA {National Democratic Alliance}. RLSP will try to provide a credible alternative to Nitish-led alliance by contesting all the 243 assembly seats in the state.”

Over the past few days, Kushwaha is learnt to have initiated talks with the BJP to re-enter the NDA, with no success.

The RLSP chief denied having any talk with Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan, who has also been attacking chief minister Nitish Kumar

tags
top news
88 million in India may have been exposed to Sars-Cov2: Sero survey
88 million in India may have been exposed to Sars-Cov2: Sero survey
Donald Trump, Joe Biden push into crucial first 2020 campaign face-off
Donald Trump, Joe Biden push into crucial first 2020 campaign face-off
China on their radar, India, Japan, US, Australia to hold Quad meet on Oct 6
China on their radar, India, Japan, US, Australia to hold Quad meet on Oct 6
Joe Biden releases latest tax returns hours before Donald Trump debate
Joe Biden releases latest tax returns hours before Donald Trump debate
Sushant didn’t need me to ‘finance’ drug purchases, Rhea tells high court
Sushant didn’t need me to ‘finance’ drug purchases, Rhea tells high court
‘Male victimisation’: IPS officer seen beating wife on suspension order
‘Male victimisation’: IPS officer seen beating wife on suspension order
Rashid stars as Delhi Capitals fail in modest chase against SRH
Rashid stars as Delhi Capitals fail in modest chase against SRH
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 deathsSushant Singh Rajput caseCovid 19 India TallyWorld Heart DayNirmala SitharamanDC vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In