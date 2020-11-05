e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 05, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
bihar election 2020
Home / Bihar Election / ‘Matter of pride for all of us that development has been the focus in Assembly elections this time’, PM Modi in letter for people of Bihar

‘Matter of pride for all of us that development has been the focus in Assembly elections this time’, PM Modi in letter for people of Bihar

“I am confident that power of double engine will take the state on new heights of development,” he PM Modi said in the letter.

bihar-election Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 17:09 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
(ANI File Photo )
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday released a letter for the people of Bihar, where elections are being held, and listed the milestones achieved under the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government led by Nitish Kumar.

The prime minister also said that the issue of development is of paramount importance in Bihar in this election.

“It’s a matter of pride for all of us that development has been the focus in Assembly elections this time,” PM Modi said in the letter.

He also said that Bihar has witnessed development under the NDA government and presented its report card too. “Peole believe that only NDA government can keep the momentum of development going in Bihar.”

 

The prime minister then urged the people to vote for NDA candidates and make Nitish Kumar the winner because “I need Nitish Kumar’s government so development doesn’t stall”.

PM Modi also listed the work done by the NDA government in the last five years.

“I am confident that power of double engine will take the state on new heights of development,” he added.

The letter released days before the third and final phase of election in Bihar. The votign is scheduled to take place on November 7 and the results will be declared on November 10.

The campaigning for the third phase will end on Thursday evening.

tags
top news
Indian Rafale fighter jet adds Hammer stand-off weapon to its lethal arsenal
Indian Rafale fighter jet adds Hammer stand-off weapon to its lethal arsenal
At Bihar poll rally, Nitish Kumar says ‘this is my last election’
At Bihar poll rally, Nitish Kumar says ‘this is my last election’
Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin could be launched in February: Govt scientist
Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin could be launched in February: Govt scientist
Trump may become first US president to lose re-election bid since 1992
Trump may become first US president to lose re-election bid since 1992
India to Pakistan: Reverse decision on handing over Kartarpur gurdwara to non-Sikh body
India to Pakistan: Reverse decision on handing over Kartarpur gurdwara to non-Sikh body
Deepika Padukone’s ex-manager quizzed by anti-drugs agency for 2nd day
Deepika Padukone’s ex-manager quizzed by anti-drugs agency for 2nd day
India determined to protect its sovereignty amid aggression, says Rajnath
India determined to protect its sovereignty amid aggression, says Rajnath
IPL 2020: Qualifier 1 - MI vs DC Preview on Battleground T20
IPL 2020: Qualifier 1 - MI vs DC Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesDelhi riots caseNEET Counselling Result 2020India COVID-19 casesVirat Kohli BirthdayUS Election 2020 Latest Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In