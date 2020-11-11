e-paper
People of Bihar rejected politics of casteism, appeasement; imposed faith in Modi, says BJP

Attributing the party’s victory in Bihar and in various assembly bypolls to the people’s faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP leaders on Tuesday said the voters of Bihar have rejected dynasty, casteism and politics of appeasement.

bihar-election Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 00:22 IST
New Delhi
BJP chief JP Nadda
BJP chief JP Nadda
         

Attributing the party’s victory in Bihar and in various assembly bypolls to the people’s faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP leaders on Tuesday said the voters of Bihar have rejected dynasty, casteism and politics of appeasement.

The party leaders and ministers also credited the victory in Bihar to the Modi government’s success in navigating the country during the Covid-19 crisis.

Describing the BJP’s victory as the reimposition of faith in the Modi government’s pro-poor policies, the party president J P Nadda said the entire nation has reposed its trust in the welfare work done by the Centre, as shown by results of the Bihar assembly elections and of by-elections in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Manipur and Telangana.

“In the difficult times of the Covid-19 epidemic, when the country was struggling with crisis and challenges, Modi government took all possible steps to help the poor and the needy and provided them free ration and financial assistance as well. It was a unique example of serving the humanity,” Nadda said in series of tweets.

Talking about Bihar assembly elections, Nadda said people of Bihar have rejected dynasty, corruption, divisive politics while expressing faith in Prime Minister Modi’s leadership and in the work done by the state’s NDA government led by Nitish Kumar.

Senior party leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah termed the victory in the elections as a reflection of people’s faith in the Modi government’s battle against Covid-19 and said it was a lesson to those who were trying to misguide the people.

On victory in Bihar, Shah said people from every section of the state voted for the NDA’s development agenda of Bihar and rejected casteism and politics of appeasement.

Another senior party leader and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the victory in Bihar is a win of the NDA’s commitment to good governance and development and expressed his gratitude to the people of the state.

BJP’s general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh said the way Prime Minister Modi navigated the country during Covid-19 crisis was the most important factor for BJP’s emphatic win in Bihar and pan-India assembly bypolls, along with the party engaging in a massive programme of feeding the needy during this crisis.

