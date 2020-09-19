Covid-19: Red tape delays Bihar CM’s Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia to kin of deceased

bihar-election

Updated: Sep 19, 2020 15:36 IST

Faiz Ahmad, 30, has completed his MBBS and wants to pursue post graduate degree in medicine before he settles down as a practising doctor.

He lost his mother, Rashida Khatoon, 65, to coronavirus on August 9 at AIIMS-Patna, where she was undergoing treatment since July 31.

Forty days after her death, Faiz’s father Md Firoz Ahmad, 73, a resident of Phulwarisharif, is still to get Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar had announced in May for the next of kin of people dying with Covid-19 in the state.

Deepak Kumar, a first year post graduate student in radiodiagnosis at the Darbhanga medical college hospital in Darbhanga, lost his mother, Manju Devi, 50, to Covid-19 on August 8. A resident of Khusrupur, he, too, has not got the compensation yet.

Amit Kumar runs a small medicine retail store at Patna’s Mahendru locality, his father Arvind Kumar Sinha, 63, owned before his death to the pandemic on August 8. His mother, Nirmala Sinha, 61, a patient of arthritis and completely bed-ridden for the last three years, has not got the compensation after applying for it.

Mitali Sengupta, a school teacher in Danapur, recovered from Covid-19 but lost her father Sujeet Krishna Sengupta to the infection at AIIMS-Patna on August 8. Her mother, Shukla Sengupta, 66, is still to get the monetary relief from the government despite applying for it.

Aditya Nath Jha is a banker in the digital banking division of the Punjab National Bank in New Delhi. He lost his father Shashi Nath Lal, 80, to Covid-19 on August 8. He wants to add some money and utilise the ex-gratia for floating an educational scholarship for poor and meritorious students at his native place in Darbhanga. His mother, Saraswati Devi, who was made to write an application at the block office, hasn’t received the compensation for her husband’s death.

Binleshwar Prasad, 61, a resident of Khagaul who superannuated as an accountant in a private firm, lost his wife Sunita Singh, 50, to the pandemic on August 7. District officials initially guided him to the disaster management department, before he was asked to visit the Danapur circle officer and submit an application seeking ex-gratia. Associated with the ruling JD(U) in the state, he claims to have pulled political strings to get the message across to the ‘bosses’ for early disbursement of compensation amount. The money does not reflect in his bank account 42 days after his spouse’s death.

These are only a few examples of people who have not received the CM’s promised monetary relief in state capital Patna. Many are deprived of it in rural areas where 89% of Bihar’s population resides.

Officials play spoilsport

Of the 859 Covid-19 deaths reported in the state till Friday, only 346 had received the ex-gratia till early this week, said officials requesting anonymity. Despite persistent requests, the state government did not provide information on the total number of beneficiaries who had received the Covid-19 compensation.

Executive director of the state health society, Bihar, Manoj Kumar, also the additional secretary and spokesperson of the health department, in his text message on September 11, wrote: “Total death till date 797; list sent for compensation 597. Compensation approved and amt (read amount) disbursed till date 595. We send the list for CMRF every Monday after verification and documentation.”

He, however, did not respond to this reporter’s repeated request to provide the number of beneficiaries to have received the compensation so far and a district-wise breakup of it.

Officials say the chief minister’s secretariat has been prompt in sanctioning payment requests forwarded by the health department, and in allotment of funds against them to the respective districts. The delay, however, is happening at the district level, either prior to or after approval.

Senior officers say one does not need to even apply for compensation. The system takes care of it, as in case of deaths in natural disasters.

“Once the hospital uploads a death on the Covid dashboard, mentioning the Aadhaar number of the deceased, we verify the next of kin and promptly disburse the compensation, preferably through RTGS/NEFT (real-time gross settlement/national electronic funds transfer). A simple declaration by children stating that they do not have any objection to a particular sibling receiving the compensation, is the only additional requirement in case father and mother are not alive,” said a senior officer, requesting anonymity. At ground level, however, the system is not smooth in Bihar.

Beneficiaries harassed

Officials at the block level are making beneficiaries run from pillar to post, raising frivolous demands for alleged pecuniary gains, belying government claims of ease in disbursal of ex-gratia, say applicants.

“The staff at block office, where I was guided to for submission of application for compensation, asked me to attach hospital admission papers, receipts of medicines purchased, death certificate, Covid-positive report, death summary issued by the hospital, besides Aadhaar, bank details and a declaration on affidavit, bearing signatures of all family members stating that none of us had any objection to our mother receiving the compensation,” said Amit Kumar, who lost his father Arvind Kumar Sinha to Covid-19.

Dr Faiz Ahmad, who lost his mother to Covid-19, said: “Besides Aadhaar, I had to submit my father’s PAN card, property papers for address proof, ‘vanshavali’ and ‘parivar soochi’ (family tree and succession certificate) at the Phulwarisharif block office.”

Binleshwar Prasad and Dr Deepak Kumar also spoke of harassment by officials. The litany of woes of beneficiaries suffering at the hands of unscrupulous officials, are unending.

Leading Defaulters

Only 65 beneficiaries had received compensation till September 17 in Patna, which reported the maximum 196 deaths to the fast spreading contagion.

“We have received sanction for compensation for 100-odd beneficiaries, of which, 65 have been paid. Verification of the remaining beneficiaries is being done and we are in the process of paying them. It is a continuous process,” said Kumar Ravi, Patna’s district magistrate.

Kin of around 30 of the 56 deceased in Bhagalpur had been paid the compensation, said district magistrate Pranav Kumar.

As many as 20 beneficiaries of the 47 death cases in East Champaran had received the money, said district magistrate Shirsat Kapil Ashok.

Chief minister Nitish Kumar’s home district Nalanda and Vaishali had disbursed compensation to 13 beneficiaries each out of the 39 and 28 cases of Covid deaths, respectively, in the two districts.

Gaya, however, has adopted a more proactive approach.

“We satisfy ourselves about the next of kin to receive the compensation and whether s/he is a domicile of the district. No further inquiry is done after we get the sanction. We pay the compensation through a reserve fund available against disaster management and reimburse it as soon as we get the allotment of fund,” said Abhishek Singh, Gaya’s district magistrate.

“We are even paying families whose relatives were brought dead to hospitals and subsequently tested Covid-19 positive. As many as 39 beneficiaries have received the payment against the 44 Covid-19 deaths in Gaya,” he added.

Sources said compensations were not paid to beneficiaries before August, even as the state reported the first two Covid-19 deaths in Patna on March 21.

With an eye on upcoming assembly elections, it was only in August that an explicit directive from the CM’s secretariat was sent to clear all previous payments by August 14.

Bihar has recorded 1,65,371 Covid cases with 859 fatalities, reported till September 18. Thanks to the red tape, kin of less than half of the total deceased have benefitted from the chief minister’s largesse so far.