e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 29, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
bihar election 2020
Home / Bihar Election / Tejashwi Yadav replies to PM Modi’s ‘Yuvraj of Jungle Raj’ jibe

Tejashwi Yadav replies to PM Modi’s ‘Yuvraj of Jungle Raj’ jibe

Addressing a poll rally on Wednesday, PM Modi directly attacked Tejashwi Yadav and his poll promise of one million government jobs and said if the RJD came back to power, they would likely wipe out private enterprise and derail the rule of law in Bihar.

bihar-election Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 03:29 IST
Anirban Guha Roy
Anirban Guha Roy
Hindustan Times, Patna
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav addressing an election rally at Raghopur, in Hajipur on Thursday.
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav addressing an election rally at Raghopur, in Hajipur on Thursday. (PTI File Photo )
         

Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Yuvraj (Prince) of Jungle Raj” jibe against him, Rashtriya Janata Dal’s (RJD) chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday said the PM “should have spoken about issues of hunger and unemployment” instead.

“He is the Prime Minister of the country; he can speak anything. I do not want to comment on this, but if he has come to Bihar, he should have spoken on the special package for the state, unemployment, and hunger. People were expecting he would speak on these issues,” the RJD leader told mediapersons.

Addressing a poll rally on Wednesday, PM Modi directly attacked Tejashwi Yadav and his poll promise of one million government jobs and said if the RJD came back to power, they would likely wipe out private enterprise and derail the rule of law in Bihar.

“It’s not the time for ‘hawa hawai’ (empty promises)... Please ask yourself if the yuvraj of jungle raj has the credibility and the experience to fulfil the aspirations of the state’s lower and middle classes,” the PM said, referring to the period between 1990 and 2005 when Yadav’s family was mostly in charge of the state.

Later in the day on Thursday, at a rally in Ujiarpur in Samastipur, Tejashwi accused Prime Minister Modi and chief minister Nitish Kumar for not fulfilling the promises of giving special package to the state and according special category to Bihar.

“There has been a double engine government in Bihar with NDA in power both at the Centre and state. But did Bihar get special package? What happened to the issue of getting special category status to Bihar?” PM Modi thug liye , CM Kumar dhoka de diye hain ( PM Modi has cheated Bihar and CM Kumar has betrayed the state),” he said, adding he would not talk about it more because people of Bihar had realised how the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government had failed to bring in development in the state in last 15 years.

tags
top news
India dealing with worst border crisis with China with ‘firmness and maturity’:Harsh Shringla
India dealing with worst border crisis with China with ‘firmness and maturity’:Harsh Shringla
Attacker that killed 3 people in France’s Nice a 21-year-old Tunisian migrant: Report
Attacker that killed 3 people in France’s Nice a 21-year-old Tunisian migrant: Report
China confirms details of new tech improved PLA living conditions at border
China confirms details of new tech improved PLA living conditions at border
First US Covid-19 vaccines could ship late Dec or early Jan: Anthony Fauci
First US Covid-19 vaccines could ship late Dec or early Jan: Anthony Fauci
JPC questions Google, Paytm over China links
JPC questions Google, Paytm over China links
Record-breaking early voting in US election tops 80 million
Record-breaking early voting in US election tops 80 million
India conveys serious concerns to Saudi Arabia over its G-20 banknote
India conveys serious concerns to Saudi Arabia over its G-20 banknote
Covid update: WHO’s vaccine insurance; MIT face mask; Delhi’s 3rd Covid wave?
Covid update: WHO’s vaccine insurance; MIT face mask; Delhi’s 3rd Covid wave?
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In