Tejashwi Yadav replies to PM Modi’s ‘Yuvraj of Jungle Raj’ jibe

bihar-election

Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 03:29 IST

Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Yuvraj (Prince) of Jungle Raj” jibe against him, Rashtriya Janata Dal’s (RJD) chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday said the PM “should have spoken about issues of hunger and unemployment” instead.

“He is the Prime Minister of the country; he can speak anything. I do not want to comment on this, but if he has come to Bihar, he should have spoken on the special package for the state, unemployment, and hunger. People were expecting he would speak on these issues,” the RJD leader told mediapersons.

Addressing a poll rally on Wednesday, PM Modi directly attacked Tejashwi Yadav and his poll promise of one million government jobs and said if the RJD came back to power, they would likely wipe out private enterprise and derail the rule of law in Bihar.

“It’s not the time for ‘hawa hawai’ (empty promises)... Please ask yourself if the yuvraj of jungle raj has the credibility and the experience to fulfil the aspirations of the state’s lower and middle classes,” the PM said, referring to the period between 1990 and 2005 when Yadav’s family was mostly in charge of the state.

Later in the day on Thursday, at a rally in Ujiarpur in Samastipur, Tejashwi accused Prime Minister Modi and chief minister Nitish Kumar for not fulfilling the promises of giving special package to the state and according special category to Bihar.

“There has been a double engine government in Bihar with NDA in power both at the Centre and state. But did Bihar get special package? What happened to the issue of getting special category status to Bihar?” PM Modi thug liye , CM Kumar dhoka de diye hain ( PM Modi has cheated Bihar and CM Kumar has betrayed the state),” he said, adding he would not talk about it more because people of Bihar had realised how the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government had failed to bring in development in the state in last 15 years.