Home / Bihar Election / Tejashwi Yadav responds to Prime Minister’s‘prince of jungle raj’ jibe

Tejashwi Yadav responds to Prime Minister’s‘prince of jungle raj’ jibe

The RJD leader says the Prime Minster should have spoken about the special package for the state, unemployment, and hunger, rather than making personal attacks

bihar-election Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 18:51 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Patna
Tejashwi Yadav claimed that the general feedback received from people showed the RJD is making a “clean sweep” in phase one of the Assembly elections
Tejashwi Yadav claimed that the general feedback received from people showed the RJD is making a “clean sweep” in phase one of the Assembly elections(ANI)
         

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “yuvraaj (Prince) of jungle raj” jibe at Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, the Mahagathbandan’s chief ministerial candidate said on Thursday that he should have spoken about the issues of hunger and unemployment in Bihar, rather than making personal attacks.

“He is the Prime Minister of the country, he can say anything. I do not want to comment on this, but since he came to Bihar, he should have spoken about the special package for the state, unemployment, and hunger. People were expecting him to speak on these issues,” said the RJD leader.

About Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad’s comment on Rahul Gandhi having “no aukaat” left, Yadav reiterated that the BJP leaders should stick to speaking about ground level issues like unemployment and corruption rather than making personal attacks.

He claimed that the general feedback received from people showed the RJD is making a “clean sweep” in phase one of the Assembly elections, which concluded on Wednesday.

“From the general feedback we received, we predict that we are making a clean sweep. People across the binaries of caste, class, and religion have voted on the issues of unemployment and corruption,” he stated.

