What to look for in the Bihar poll results today
Anecdotal accounts and exit polls point towards a massive anti-incumbency against Nitish Kumar, who, except for a nine-month gap when he voluntarily stepped down from the chief minister’s post, has been in office for 15 years now.bihar-election Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 01:18 IST
The results for 243 assembly constituencies (ACs) in Bihar will be announced today. The main contest in the state is between the Nitish Kumar-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan (MGB). The NDA comprises the Janata Dal (United), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and two smaller parties,the Hindustan Awami Morcha (HAM) and the Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP). The MGB comprises the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Congress, and the three Left parties, Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Communist Party of India Marxist Leninist (Liberation). The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), which is a part of the NDA at the Centre, is fighting these elections outside the NDA fold, primarily on an anti-Nitish plank. Here are a few points which should be kept in mind while looking at the results today.
Who got the alliances right?
The NDA and the MGB have declared Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav as their chief ministerial faces in these elections. These two were appointed the chief minister and deputy CM respectively after the 2015 elections, when the RJD, JD(U) and the Congress fought the elections together. The NDA camp had the BJP, LJP, HAM and the Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) in 2015. The JD(U) snapped its ties with the RJD and the Congress in 2017 and rejoined the NDA. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the NDA had the BJP, JD(U) and the LJP, while the RJD fought with the Congress, HAM, VIP and the RLSP.
The RJD did not have any alliance with the Left parties in either 2015 or 2019. To be sure, it did have an informal understanding with the CPI(ML) Liberation in the 2019 elections on Pataliputra and Arrah Lok Sabha constituencies. The 2020 elections have once again seen a large realignment of alliances. Performance of alliance partners will play a big role in who gets to form the government in Bihar. In 2015, it was the RJD-JD(U)-Congress alliance which achieved a huge victory over the NDA. Things changed drastically in 2019, when the NDA led in 223 out of 243 ACs in the state.
Figure 1: How alliances changed in Bihar in 2015, 2019 and 2020
Maps 1 and 2: AC-wise alliance map for 2015 and 2019