e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 03, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Board Exams / CBSE Class 12 Board exam 2020: Over 98 per cent attendance in riot-hit northeast Delhi

CBSE Class 12 Board exam 2020: Over 98 per cent attendance in riot-hit northeast Delhi

The class 12 students appeared for History exam, while no paper was scheduled for class 10. Read on to know more...

board-exams Updated: Mar 03, 2020 16:15 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
The centres in northeast Delhi recorded 98.33 per cent attendance today.
The centres in northeast Delhi recorded 98.33 per cent attendance today.(HT file)
         

Over 98 per cent attendance was recorded in the class 12 board exam held in violence-affected northeast Delhi on Tuesday, according to officials at the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

The class 12 students appeared for History exam, while no paper was scheduled for class 10.

“The History exam scheduled for today went off peacefully across India, foreign centres and Delhi, including northeast areas. The centres in northeast Delhi recorded 98.33 per cent attendance today. The absentees included mostly private candidates,” a senior board official said.

“The board is making efforts to contact them to extend help, if any required, so that they can resume their exam schedule at the earliest,” he said.

The CBSE on Sunday said any further delay may hamper chances of students in securing admission to professional courses like medical and engineering, though it is ready to conduct fresh exams for students who are not able to appear.

The schools are closed in northeast Delhi till March 7.

tags
top news
As coronavirus fears escalate in India, RBI steps in to calm markets
As coronavirus fears escalate in India, RBI steps in to calm markets
‘Not acceptable’: India rebuts Iranian minister’s comment on Delhi violence
‘Not acceptable’: India rebuts Iranian minister’s comment on Delhi violence
PM Modi tweets on coronavirus, says no need to panic
PM Modi tweets on coronavirus, says no need to panic
Father-daughter duo arrested in Pulwama attack probe; NIA says ‘harboured’ bomber
Father-daughter duo arrested in Pulwama attack probe; NIA says ‘harboured’ bomber
India suspends visas for travellers from 4 countries over coronavirus fears
India suspends visas for travellers from 4 countries over coronavirus fears
Hyundai Prophecy Concept EV makes its official debut
Hyundai Prophecy Concept EV makes its official debut
‘When you cross 30, it affects your eyesight’: Kapil on Kohli’s struggles
‘When you cross 30, it affects your eyesight’: Kapil on Kohli’s struggles
‘Told MLAs to take ‘free money’: Kamal Nath’s jibe on ‘BJP’s poaching attempt’
‘Told MLAs to take ‘free money’: Kamal Nath’s jibe on ‘BJP’s poaching attempt’
trending topics
CoronavirusUN Human RightsDevendra FadnavisSandeep Aur Pinky Faraar postersArvind KejriwalCoronavirus updateRavi ShastriDelhi violence

don't miss

latest news

india news